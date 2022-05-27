SEO Strategies to Drive More Traffic to Your Site

As a business owner, you’re always looking for ways to drive more traffic to your site. While there are many tactics you can use, SEO is one of the most effective. By optimizing your site for search engines and using the right keywords, you can significantly increase your traffic. In this article, we’ll discuss some SEO strategies that you can use to boost your website’s traffic.

Create Great Content

If you are looking to drive traffic to your website then one of the best things that you can do is to begin creating great content. The primary reason for this is that search engines, especially Google, have taken a new approach to evaluate websites. This approach rewards sites for providing relevant and great content to their visitors, after all, Google’s objective is to provide accurate and relevant content to its users.

The best way to determine relevant content is by finding what search terms people are searching for, otherwise known as keywords. There are two ways to do this; use a website that shows the search volumes for various keywords, or by seeing what the Google autocomplete suggestions are for search phrases within your niche.

Improve On-Site SEO

The next thing that you are going to have to focus on to increase site traffic, is to improve the SEO of your website. There are many ways that you can accomplish this, but the first is to increase how fast the site loads. The average user usually leaves a website if it doesn’t load within 3 seconds.

Another thing that you can do to improve your on-site SEO is to increase the stickiness of your website. The stickiness of your website refers to how likely your visitors are to stick around on your site. One way to do this is to publish great content on your site, and another way to do this is to have a static navigational menu so that visitors don’t have to scroll up to the top of the page they have visited.

Consider Mobile Users

Something that many businesses forget to take into consideration is the sheer number of people using mobile phones. At the moment, there are around 5.32 billion using mobile devices. As a business, this means that there is a massive market and opportunity for businesses to target mobile users. As such, it’s incredibly important for businesses to optimize their websites for mobile users.

More than this, Google has realized how important mobile users are, which is why they are beginning to crawl mobile versions of websites before the actual site. This means that if your website doesn’t have a mobile version, or worse, a mobile version that isn’t very well optimized, your competitors will rank higher than you.

Link Building

Now that you have a relatively good understanding of the various things you’ll need to do to increase traffic to your website, you need to focus on building links. There are two types of links that you can begin focusing on building, external links and internal links. External links refer to any links that are placed on other websites that link back to your website, which is also called a backlink. These links are great to have since not only do they potentially increase website traffic, but they also increase your authority.

Internal links refer to any links that are placed on your website, including links that link back to another page on your website. Internal links are very useful to use since they improve the stickiness of your website, which means they help to keep people sticking around your site.

Monitor Analytics

Finally, the last thing that you are going to need to do to drive traffic to your website is to monitor the analytics of your website. This is one of the most important things that you can do since it will give you an indication as to which of your SEO marketing efforts are working.

More than this, it will also give you an indication of which pages are being visited the most, what type of content is being viewed the most, and how long people stick around on the various pages of your site. This is crucial for increasing the traffic to your website since it will allow you to fine-tune exactly what it is that is bringing people to your website.