Select picks for Glorious Goodwood

The 2021 Goodwood Festival is almost upon us, and racing fans across the UK will be rubbing their hands together in anticipation of the six-day meeting, which takes place at the picturesque Goodwood racecourse in Sussex.

There are loads of top quality races to look forward to, and the punters will be eagerly examining the Goodwood betting odds to try and pick out their winners. To help you in that task, we’ve put together a list of a few select horses who we think might excel at Goodwood, perhaps going under the radar slightly. Read on to see who we’re backing!

Goodwood Cup – Baron Samedi

It’s no surprise that a lot of people are tipping Stradivarius to make it five wins on the bounce in the Goodwood Cup, but if you’re looking for good value, you’re better exploring other options. One of these is Baron Samedi, who at the time of writing can be found at a price of around 14/1. The four-year-old has a lot of wins to his name over the last 12 months or so, and that kind of winning habit does not go away easily. He’s the kind of horse who could raise his game to an extremely high level on any given day, and may be worth a little flutter.

Sussex Stakes – Order Of Australia

The main favourite for the Sussex Stakes this year is Poetic Flare, but at odds of 8/1, Order Of Australia could be decent value, especially when you consider that he is heading into the race on the back of a fine victory in the Romanised Minstrel Stakes at the Curragh earlier this month. The Irish-bred horse hails from Aidan O’Brien’s famous stable, and with Ryan Moore poised to take to the saddle, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see the four-year-old get the win.

King George Stakes – Came From The Dark

At odds of 5/1, Came From The Dark can’t really be called an outside bet, but with Battaash in the mix, who has won the King George Stakes on the last four occasions in succession, it would certainly be a surprise if the Ed Walker-trained horse triumphed. Came From The Dark boasts some decent form, having won the Sprint Stakes at Sandown recently, and if he can carry that into Glorious Goodwood, anything could happen. It’s unclear whether Battaash will have it in him to win a fifth successive King George Stakes, and Came From The Dark is one of a handful of horses looking to take advantage if the defending champion falters.

Nassau Stakes – Love

As talented mares go, Love is right up there as one of the best. Following her victory in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Ascot last month, trainer O’Brien will be full of confidence that she can land another prestigious win at Goodwood in the Nassau Stakes. At four years of age, Love is entering the peak of her powers, and there will likely be plenty of big wins in the years to come. There are a couple of more fancied horses in the running, but rule Love out at your peril!