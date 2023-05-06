Securing Dubai Garden Glow Tickets

One of the most beautiful theme parks in the world, the Dubai Garden glow tickets give you access to witness a unique garden that glows at night. Located in Zabeel Park, the Garden Glow is known for its 4 iconic attractions, Ice Park, Dinosaur Park, Art Park, and The Glow Park. The Ice Park at Garden Glow is one of the top attractions where you can see and play with your favorite characters from the snow world. Visit the largest dinosaur park in the world where you can meet over 120 animatronic dinosaurs. Visit the glow park to view the largest glow garden in the world, which was created using technology and thousands of handmade lights installed in an environmentally responsible manner.

Other attractions that will amaze and entertain you are Flower Wally, Colourful World, Glowing Safari, Happy Forest, etc. Do not forget to visit the Giant Phoenix vase, African Savanna, Ant Party, Panda Paradise, Rabbit Heart, Ladybirds, Candy Land, Water Fairies, and Talking Tree. The garden is also known to host many Live musical performances, gymnastic demonstrations, water shows, and rides to keep you entertained.

Highlights

For an amazing experience, use the Garden Glow tickets after sunset when it is illuminated with brilliant and vibrant lights.

Discover all 4 zones in the park, Ice Park, Dinosaur Park, Art Park, and The Glow Park all of which has their own charm and unique experience.

Explore all of the 25 entertaining exhibitions and 3D artworks at Margic Park.

Visit the life-sized replicas and sculptures of animals, plants, and historical figures created with eco-friendly materials at Art Park and Glow Park to learn about environmental preservation.

Do not forget to visit the Ice Park at Garden Glow and explore the beautiful ice sculptures of your favorite characters.

Experience the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous eras of these extinct animals by taking a stroll through the Dinosaur Park.

Learn more about the world’s largest glow-in-the-dark garden which showcases an innovative fusion of art and technology made with 10 million energy-saving LEDs.

Top attractions at Garden Glow

Ice Park:

The Ice Park at Garden Glow is known for its breathtaking display of tiny ice sculptures that combine the beauty of art and wildlife. When you first visit Ice Park, the stunning animals that have been carved out of ice will wow you. You can also enjoy many Disney characters which are lit up in the middle of the park.

Dinosaur Park:

The largest outdoor theme park in the world, Dinosaur Park, takes you on a fascinating tour of the evolution of dinosaurs. Get a chance to look at about 120 walking, roaring animatronic dinosaurs that are present in the park. The Dinosaur Lab in this location educates visitors on the lifespan of these ancient creatures while the Dinosaur Museum displays replicas of dinosaur skeletons.

Art Park:

One of the most unique platforms you can visit using the Garden Glow Tickets, the Art park is made using Recycled CDs, bottles, glass, plastic dishes, and porcelain. You can look at replicas of natural animals, plants, and constructions created from recyclable materials, like the Burj Khalifa.

Magic Park:

With over 25 exhibits and 3D works of art about optical illusions, Magic Park is made with a combination of science and magic. The artwork is created to create hypnotic optical effects that delight viewers of all ages. You can enjoy a whimsical world when you enter this psychedelic display since it is accompanied by light and music.

Essential tips to know before visiting Dubai Garden Glow

The Garden Glow Tickets help you take your camera inside the park.

Please do not forget to carry your ID card to enter this beautiful theme park.

You are not allowed to carry outside food inside the premises of the park.

All children should be under the supervision of an adult.

If you are visiting the park with kids, make sure that they do not carry their toys, balls, or bicycles as they are prohibited in the park.

Please remember to wear respectable attire before you visit the theme park.

Types of Garden Glow Tickets

Dubai Garden Glow Tickets

The Dubai Garden Glow Tickets allow you to enter all 4 unique themed zones for a full day of exploration.

Visit the biggest glow garden in the world where you can enjoy the sights and artwork that have been created by artists using energy-saving light bulbs.

Get a chance to learn more about sustainability and energy conservation at this beautiful theme park.

Visit the largest dinosaur park in the world to see all 120 animatronic dinosaurs that are there.

Aquaventure + Garden Glow Tickets

With this combo ticket, you can visit both one of the biggest waterparks in the world and the Dubai Garden Glow.

Visit the Magic Park Dubai in the evening after spending an exciting day at the water park.

Explore the four themed areas of the garden and the water park to see more than 65,000 marine animals.

Visit the art park and the dinosaur park to look at the beautiful creations of local artists and take some amazing pictures with the dinosaurs.

Beat the heat at Aquaventure and enjoy some thrilling roller coaster and water rides.

Dubai Frame + Dubai Garden Glow Tickets