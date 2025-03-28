Local News

Secretary of State Rubio Pledges to Review U.S. Travel Advisory to Jamaica

Jamaica Tourism Leaders Applaud U.S. Secretary Of State Marco Rubio’s Visit

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s tourism industry leaders are applauding the visit of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to the island along with his pledge to review the State Department’s current travel advisory for the country.

During a visit to Kingston on Wednesday, Secretary of State Rubio met with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and other officials, and noted, “We pledged [that] we’re going to go back and reevaluate the travel advisories as they currently stand….”  

Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett noted, “We are very grateful to Secretary of State Rubio for considering our position that the current travel advisory is outdated. Jamaica and the U.S have long been closely aligned, and our friendship remains strong.”

According to Donovan White, Director of Tourism for the Jamaica Tourist Board, the U.S. remains Jamaica’s number one source market. “We love our U.S. visitors and they, in turn, love us. We welcomed more than 4 million visitors last year with the majority coming from the U.S.”

 

