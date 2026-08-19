Seatback Screens Coming to American Airlines Fleet

MIAMI — American Airlines announced today it will add seatback entertainment screens to every seat across its narrowbody fleet. It will also expand premium seating as part of a broad effort to upgrade the onboard experience.

“We’re making one of the most significant investments in the onboard experience in our history,” said Heather Garboden, American’s chief customer officer. She added, “From next-generation seatback entertainment at every seat to substantially more premium seating options, these enhancements will give our customers more ways to relax, stay connected and enjoy their journey.”

More premium seats across narrowbody fleet

American said it will increase the number of premium and Main Cabin Extra seats across its narrowbody fleet through aircraft retrofits and new aircraft deliveries with premium-heavy configurations. Premium seating currently accounts for about 25% of seats on narrowbody departures. In the coming years, that share is expected to grow to about 40%.

The changes include:

More First Class seats:

American is retrofitting its Airbus A319 and A320 fleets to add an additional row of First Class. Upcoming Boeing 737 MAX 10 deliveries will include 24 First Class seats. Additionally, the A321neo fleet will be reconfigured to add more First Class seats.

More Main Cabin Extra seats:

The airline will retrofit most of its narrowbody fleet to expand Main Cabin Extra. This will offer customers more access to extra legroom, earlier boarding, dedicated overhead bin space and a complimentary beverage.

Refreshed interiors:

Updated cabins will include more storage, redesigned seats and enhanced lighting.

Next-generation seatback entertainment

Beginning in 2028, American plans to equip all new Airbus and Boeing narrowbody aircraft deliveries with seatback screens at every seat. The airline also will add the screens to retrofitted aircraft. This builds on the more than 140 long-haul aircraft that already feature seatback entertainment.

The platform will offer upgraded picture quality, connectivity and personalized content. Features include:

Larger screens:

Displays among the largest offered on narrowbody aircraft in North America, including large-format premium displays.

4K technology:

Improved color, contrast and clarity for in-flight viewing.

Expanded content and partnerships:

A broader selection of movies, TV, music, games and other content, with opportunities for new experiences and partnerships.

Personalized entertainment:

Tailored movie and show recommendations, interactive flight maps, destination information and real-time flight insights.

USB-C fast-charging ports:

Power at every seat to help keep devices charged throughout the journey.

Bluetooth audio connectivity:

Wireless pairing with customers’ personal headphones and earbuds at every seat.

American said it expects to complete the fleetwide installation by early next decade. The airline said the new screens, paired with high-speed Starlink connectivity and other premium onboard offerings, are designed to create a more personalized and connected travel experience.