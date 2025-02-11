Sean Kingston Happy with GRAMMY Win on Chris Brown’s Album

SOUTH FLORIDA – Sean Kingston received his first GRAMMY victory by co-writing the hit song “Sensational” on Chris Brown’s Grammy Winning Best RnB album.

Chris Brown received his 2nd Grammy award for the album 11:11 for which the song “Sensational” featuring Davido is a part of. Chris Brown’s previous Grammy award was for Best RnB album in 2012 with the album F.A.M.E.

Of the Grammy victory Sean Kingston said, “It really feels good after all the trials and tribulations I went through in 2024 where a lot of people tried to tarnish my name.” He further added, “I have written songs with Chris Brown before, ‘Beat It’, ‘Ocean Drive’ and yes, I was credited.

In 2025 I’m looking forward to a movie I co-produced and pushing more focus on artists signed to my label, doing a documentary telling my truth and at the same time releasing new music.

”Both Sean Kingston and Chris Brown will appear on the Billboard compilation album series Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica – The Middle East Edition. Sean added, “Chris Brown is the Michael Jackson of our time and I thank him for giving me the chance to be on such an amazing album.”