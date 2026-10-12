BROOKLYN, NY – Being the son of one of the most successful Caribbean-American entrepreneurs in the United States, Daren Hawthorne learned early from him that building any business required old-fashioned work ethics.

His Jamaican father, Lowell Hawthorne, founded Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant in The Bronx, New York in 1987. With over 100 outlets in the US, it is one of the most documented West Indian success stories in American commerce.

Scale90 Launches

Daren Hawthorne, along with his partners Derrick Gamble and Jae Sims, is looking to emulate those achievements with Scale90, a company they launched on October 1.

“The most important lesson my father taught me was to put people before profit. He founded Golden Krust, and working alongside him throughout my life shaped how I understand business and leadership,” he told South Florida Caribbean News. “I learned from his decisions, his work ethic and the way he treated people.He taught me to work hard and always think about the future — to consider how today’s decisions affect the business and the people who depend on it tomorrow.”

Hawthorne, who was born in New York, is CEO of Scale90, while Gamble is its chief marketing officer. Sims is chief operating officer.

Business and Leadersip

The company’s primary goal is to advise small businesses on how to make the transition from regional to national level. Mapping out corporate strategies on white boards in boardrooms is one thing; making it reality is critical.

“Execution over education addresses the gap between learning something and doing something with it. Entrepreneurs can spend considerable time attending seminars, taking courses, reading books and collecting advice,” Hawthorne points out. “That knowledge matters, but the business benefits when the owner applies it.”

Lowell Hawthorme died nine years ago, but his family maintains ties to the West Indian community by sponsoring scholarships and assisting financially-challenged students.

His son, Gamble and Sims are determined to make meaningful connections with West Indian startups by calling on the Golden Krust blueprint.

“My father passed away in 2017, but his lessons continue to guide me. With Scale90, I want to help entrepreneurs build stronger businesses while keeping the people behind those businesses at the center of the work,” said Hawthorne. “His influence is part of how I lead and what I hope to help others build.”