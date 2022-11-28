SARMs Results: What Are the Health Benefits of SARMs?

Did you know that 25% of anabolic steroid users develop an addiction? Steroid use can also cause premature death and harsh side effects.

Steroids are often frowned upon for these reasons and more. Because of this, compounds called SARMs were created.

If you are wondering about SARMs results and their benefits, this is the guide for you. Keep reading to learn more.

What Are SARMs?

Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs) are members of the steroid hormone family. Androgen receptors (ARs) include circulating testosterone and local dihydrotestosterone, which bind to AR to activate it.

SARMs can affect selective tissue and promote beneficial androgen effects without unwanted side effects.

There are androgen receptors all over the body, including in:

Muscle

Bone

Secondary sexual organs

Prostate

Seminal vesicles

The bodybuilding community uses SARMs that focus on muscles to see the effects of strength, size, and mass.

An androgen cell that gets stimulated by testosterone activates an enzyme called 5-a-reductase that converts testosterone into dihydrotestosterone (DHT). DHT is a much more powerful hormone than testosterone.

Normally, the body regulates androgen production to prevent imbalances. When someone takes an anabolic steroid or SARM, this natural mechanism gets disrupted.

SARMs target androgen receptors in the body to exhibit their effects in the places they are wanted. Primarily, this is in the muscle, but it can also target bone to increase bone density.

When a SARM binds to an androgen receptor, it tells the body to produce more testosterone, which may lead to increased strength, lean mass, and recovery.

Are SARMs Suppressive?

In theory, SARMs are not supposed to be suppressive because you are not supplementing exogenous testosterone when you take them, but this is not black and white.

SARMs users who complete heavy cycles have experienced difficulty when they don’t conduct post-cycle therapy (PCT). It would be incorrect to say that there are non-suppressive SARMs because the effect is highly individualized.

There are milder SARMs that can be taken at low to moderate doses to be less suppressive. Ostarine and Andarine are two of the mildest types of SARMs. If you decide to take SARMs, try milder versions first at a low dose.

The more potent the SARM, the more suppressive it will be, especially if they are used in long cycles. The most powerful SARM is YK-11, which only very advanced users take.

Types of SARMs

To learn about the potential benefits of SARMs, you need to understand that there is little research about them. There are different types of SARMs that have gone through more clinical trials than others.

SARMs are not advertised for human consumption because there are still a lot of questions regarding safety, benefits, long-term effects, and more. They are legal to sell and buy online as long as they are advertised as research chemicals.

Taking SARMs is not recommended because of these facts. However, the bodybuilding community has adopted this technique to increase muscle mass.

Let’s go over the different types of SARMs and the possible benefits of each of them. Keep in mind that some of these benefits are anecdotal and not scientifically proven.

LGD-4033 (Ligandrol)

LGD-4033 is a SARM similar to the mild Ostarine, but way more powerful. Because of this, it is more suppressive than Ostarine and requires PCT.

Most bodybuilders use Ligandrol as a bulking agent. This is the main benefit that users experience when taking LGD-4033.

This benefit does come with some drawbacks. Ligandrol has the potential for high estrogen side effects. You can stack this SARM with an anti-estrogen supplement to minimize negative side effects.

MK-677 (Ibutamoren)

MK-677, also known as Ibutamoren, is non-peptidic and orally active. It acts as an agonist of the growth hormone secretagogue receptor. It also mimics the action of a growth hormone that regulates appetite and the distribution rate of energy.

Ibutamoren raises IGF-1 levels and growth hormone levels, but won’t affect cortisol levels.

There have been human studies of MK-677 that have shown an increase in muscle mass and bone mineral density. When taken daily at 25mg, Ibutamoren has been shown to increase IGF-1 levels in just six weeks.

MK-677 is non-hormonal so it doesn’t require PCT after a cycle. Bodybuilders typically take this SARM in a three-month cycle and increase their doses each month.

It’s best to take this SARM at night before you go to bed. You might experience a deeper sleep right away. Some users choose to take it in the morning to increase their appetite, but it can make them lethargic.

Some of the symptoms of MK-677 are:

Lethargy

Increased hunger

Water retention

Impaired insulin sensitivity

If you decide to take it at night, you might wake up in the morning with tingly or numb hands. This is another common side effect.

GW-501516 (Cardarine)

Cardarine is not technically a SARM, but it works similar to one. It is a PPAR Delta Modulator with a high affinity for peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors (PPAR).

This refers to a group of steroid and thyroid sensing proteins that control gene expressions to regulate metabolism and development.

It’s beneficial to mention Cardarine, despite it not being a SARM, because it is often stacked with SARMs to create more muscle tissue. For users, this can also mean increased energy, endurance, and muscle mass.

It’s possible that Cardarine could have a positive impact on lipid profile and blood pressure, but more clinical studies need to take place to confirm this.

RAD-140 (Testolone)

Radarine (RAD-140), otherwise known as Testolone, is newer compared to other SARMs. There is limited real world data on Testolone, but it has been studied on animals and cells. No human trials have taken place for RAD-140 yet.

The results from the studies that have taken place look promising. The idea behind RAD-140 is that users can benefit from muscle building effects without the negative side effects that typically come with steroid use.

RAD-140 is a more potent SARM. Because of this, it can limit the effect of testosterone on the prostate and other unwanted areas. It’s been shown in animals to be more anabolic than testosterone.

RAD-140 might cause hair loss because of it’s androgenic and amyotrophic properties. You can take RU58841 to combat this issue.

RAD-140 has a shorter half-life than other SARMs at 15-20 hours, so it’s common to take it at least twice daily. However, since there are no current human trials on this SARM, there is no clinical dose available.

MK-2866 (Ostarine or Enobosarm)

Ostarine or Enobosarm is the most well-known SARM. A lot SARMs results from using this drug show promise in preserving muscle mass, even during a calorie deficit.

MK-2866 is likely to suppress the body’s natural testosterone production when taken in higher doses in longer cycles. PCT is needed after an Ostarine cycle.

Some bodybuilders stack this SARM with fat loss SARMs to preserve muscle while cutting body fat.

S4 (Andarine)

Andarine can be stacked and commonly is by bodybuilders. Along with this advantage, these are the additional benefits of S4:

Increased bone strength

Increased lean muscle mass

Increased muscle retention white dieting

Many steroids and SARMs are better for males. S4 is one of the few options that works well in females too.

There are some scary side effects of S4. It can cause a yellow tint over the eyes when the molecule bounds to the eye receptors. This might develop after a few weeks and is worse during the nighttime.

YK-11

YK-11 has a rough reputation because it has more intense side effects than other SARMs. Theoretically, no one should be taking YK-11. Those that choose to ingest this substance are typically expert bodybuilders.

Some of the benefits of YK-11 are:

Fast acting

Increased muscle mass

Stronger bones

Side effects someone taking this SARM might experience include increased aggression, liver toxicity, and joint pain.

SARMs Benefits

Now that you know the different types of SARMs, you have an idea of the benefits of each of them. There are more general benefits of SARMs that individuals may experience.

These benefits are very individualized and there is little factual evidence about them.

Increased Muscle Strength and Size

SARMs might influence and accelerate muscle hypertrophy and muscle strength.

Even so, SARMs are supposed to be less powerful than steroids. These new generation substances should only build a fraction of muscle compared to steroids.

Fat Loss

Certain SARMs might be effective as a fat-losing substance. Some selective modulators can simulate receptors to break down body fat and boost lipolysis to create a new energy source.

While losing fat, you can add lean muscle mass and improve muscle definition. Individuals with muscle wasting syndrome find that they are more toned, but this research is anecdotal.

Accepted by Society

It’s no secret that steroids are frowned upon. SARMs are more popular and highly regarded by certain people, many of whom are in the bodybuilding community or fitness industry.

Because there are fewer side effects, there are fewer taboos attached to SARMs. Plus, injections are not necessary to take SARMs.

Many people know that steroids are injected through a needle, which is another reason why steroids aren’t accepted by society. SARMs are often taken orally.

You don’t have to risk using dirty needles, severe infections, or improper use of injections. Injecting yourself with steroids can cause paralysis, blood vessel damage, muscle injury, and nerve damage.

You eliminate all of these risks when you opt for SARMs to build muscle and shed fat.

Women-Friendly

Anabolic steroids aren’t women-friendly because of their virilization effects that can cause women to become more manly. SARMs don’t produce these effects.

SARMs are still in the experimental process, so this is a theoretical benefit of using them. It is possible that taking SARMs in low doses won’t cause manly effects in women.

Are SARMs Safe?

Yes, it’s possible to experience beneficial SARMs results, but are they safe?

The SARMs that have been developed so far were created to overcome potential aromitsatizing effects and potential virilisation of steroidal androgens.

The types of SARMs that are out there are non-steroidal, meaning that they aren’t susceptible to the enzymatic metabolism of target tissues.

SARMs are synthetic drugs that, in theory, mimic the effect of testosterone without impacting other organs. Compared to anabolic agents, side effects may be reduced.

There is little research on the long-term effects and safety of SARMs, and there is more research on certain types of SARMs than others.

Are SARMs Legal?

Most SARMs are banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and other global sporting organizations. RAD-140 is not banned, but this might be because it is newer than other SARMs.

If you compete in a tested event or sanctioned sport that prohibits using anabolic agents, SARMs are not for you.

It’s legal to own SARMs. It’s also legal for third-party websites to sell SARMs, but they have to advertise them as research chemicals not made for human consumption.

When buying online, be sure to follow SARMs tips. Some third-party websites just want to make money and lie about their products having SARMs in them. Do thorough research on the supplier.

SARMs Results: What You Might Expect

SARMs results differ based on the individual and the type of SARM you take. There are SARMs that have not been tested on humans yet, so it’s important to know the facts behind each of them before consuming anything.

If you do buy SARMs online, you might experience some of the benefits in this guide. One of the most common reasons individuals take SARMs is to lose fat and increase muscle mass.

Keep this guide in mind when you think about SARMs. Don’t forget to come back to this blog for more articles.