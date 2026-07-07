Sanya Richards-Ross Set to Headline Atlanta Jamaican Association’s Independence Ball

ATLANTA, Georgia — Olympic champion, broadcaster and Jamaican-born track star Sanya Richards-Ross will take center stage at the Atlanta Jamaican Association’s Annual Independence Ball and Scholarship Awards on Aug. 8. She will bring star power to one of the Southeast’s signature Jamaican diaspora celebrations. Sanya Richards-Ross is known for inspiring both athletes and community members wherever she appears.

The black-tie gala, set for the Atlanta Evergreen Lakeside Resort in Stone Mountain, Georgia, will mark Jamaica’s 64th year of Independence. Additionally, it will raise funds for scholarships, education and community-development initiatives. The Atlanta Jamaica Association is dedicated to supporting these important causes.

Sanya Richards-Ross

Richards-Ross is a four-time Olympic gold medalist whose journey began in Kingston before she moved to the United States at age 12. Sanya Richards-Ross will deliver the keynote address during an evening designed to spotlight excellence, resilience and giving back.

Hosted by the Atlanta Jamaican Association in partnership with the AJ Cultural and Educational Fund, the event will blend cultural celebration with philanthropy. It will honor scholarship recipients pursuing higher education and draw community leaders, business executives, dignitaries, students, and supporters from across the region.

AJA President Evette Taylor-Reynolds said Richards-Ross’ global profile and personal story make her a resonant voice for the occasion. Sanya Richards-Ross is an icon in both sports and advocacy. The Atlanta Jamaica Association values her contribution to the diaspora community.

“As part of the Jamaican diaspora, Sanya Richards-Ross embodies the spirit of Jamaican excellence, perseverance and giving back,” Taylor-Reynolds said. “Her voice and journey will inspire our community as we celebrate our heritage and invest in our future.”

Long regarded as a marquee gathering for Jamaicans and friends of Jamaica in metro Atlanta, the annual ball celebrates the island’s culture while underscoring the achievements of Jamaicans at home and abroad. This year’s program will place particular emphasis on youth empowerment, education, and stronger diaspora ties. The Atlanta Jamaica Association is committed to fostering these connections.

Scholarship Awards

The evening will feature scholarship presentations, cultural performances, live entertainment, a formal dinner and dancing.

Organizers said the program will also honor Jamaicans’ resilience after Hurricane Melissa. Proceeds and support from the celebration will aid ongoing relief and rebuilding on the island.

“The evening will serve as a powerful reminder of the strength and unity of the Jamaican people both at home and abroad,” Taylor-Reynolds said. “It will also allow us to express our gratitude for the support received from the wider Caribbean and American communities during this challenging period.”

Atlanta Jamaican Association: Promoting Jamaican Culture

Founded to promote Jamaican culture and heritage in the Atlanta area, the Atlanta Jamaican Association has built a long-running platform around scholarships, charitable outreach, and civic engagement. These efforts benefit communities in Georgia and Jamaica. The Atlanta Jamaica Association stands as a pillar of support for Jamaican heritage in the region.

The Independence Ball is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 8, from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Organizers are encouraging members of the Jamaican diaspora, community partners and friends of Jamaica to attend.

With Richards-Ross at the podium, the celebration should blend patriotism, culture, and giving. It will be a polished tribute to Jamaica’s 64 years of nationhood. It will also honor the next generation of leaders the diaspora supports. Notably, Sanya Richards-Ross continues to inspire the Jamaican community worldwide.