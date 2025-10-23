Travel

Sangster International Airport and Tropical Storm Update

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 day ago
0 43 1 minute read
Sangster International Airport managed by MBJ Airport

Sangster International Airport managed by MBJ Airport

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Based on the bulletin released by the Meteorological Service of Jamaica on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 8:00 a.m., the predicted path of Tropical Storm Melissa affects operations. However, Sangster International Airport (SIA) remains open and operating normally at this time.

MBJ Airports Limited (MBJ), operators of Sangster International Airport, continues to closely monitor the projected path of Tropical Storm Melissa. They are considering its potential effect on the airport and airline operations.  The safety and well-being of our passengers and staff remain our top priority.

Passengers should contact their airline for the latest flight information. They should also make changes to their reservations before heading to the airport.

Airline information may be found on MBJ website  International Airlines – Montego Bay Jamaica Airport

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 day ago
0 43 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Caribbean Airlines

Caribbean Airlines Resumes Service Between Orlando and Trinidad

August 19, 2021
Jamaica Sets Record of Visitors and Earnings for 2023

Jamaica Sets Record of Visitors and Earnings for 2023

December 12, 2023

The Ultimate Caribbean Cruise Returns, Love and Harmony Cruise Set to Sail April 2020

September 9, 2019
Bahamas Team at Boston Globe Boston Travel Show

Bahamas Well Represented at NY Times and Boston Globe Travel Shows

February 20, 2017
Back to top button