Sangster International Airport and Tropical Storm Update

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Based on the bulletin released by the Meteorological Service of Jamaica on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 8:00 a.m., the predicted path of Tropical Storm Melissa affects operations. However, Sangster International Airport (SIA) remains open and operating normally at this time.

MBJ Airports Limited (MBJ), operators of Sangster International Airport, continues to closely monitor the projected path of Tropical Storm Melissa. They are considering its potential effect on the airport and airline operations. The safety and well-being of our passengers and staff remain our top priority.

Passengers should contact their airline for the latest flight information. They should also make changes to their reservations before heading to the airport.