Profile

Sandra Graham To Chair Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Committee

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News9 hours ago
0 11 1 minute read
Sandra Graham To Chair Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Committee
Sandra Graham

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Sandra Graham, esteemed communications consultant and government communicator extraordinaire, has been appointed Chair of The Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Committee. She will serve as Chair of the seven-member committee. This group will oversee the awards’ nomination review and selection process for the next two years.

A distinguished public service professional and a stalwart in national communication leadership, Graham brings over forty years of experience to the role. She began her public service career in 1982 and has served with distinction. This includes her role as Press Secretary to two Prime Ministers.

Graham is well-respected for her smart strategies. She has a strong reputation for her work in public sector reform, government communications, and change management. Her appointment underscores the Committee’s commitment to integrity, professionalism, and national service.

“I am honoured to lead this distinguished committee as we work to celebrate Jamaican women who continue to break barriers and inspire excellence,” Graham said. “The Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards play a vital role in recognizing the transformative contributions of women across Jamaica, the Caribbean, and the Diaspora.”

Pinnacle Awards Committee

The Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Committee will include the following members:

  • Donaree Muirhead, Technical Assistant, Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications & Transport
  • Rhys Campbell, Executive Director, Flow Foundation
  • Nadine Spence, Managing Director, Sixt Rent a Car
  • Keith Daley, Business Consultant
  • Jinell Dezonie, UTech Graduate (First Class)
  • Winsome Callum, Director of Corporate Communications, Jamaica Public Service Company (JPSCo)

The Committee was created to review nominations. It ensures a clear and fair awards selection process. The Committee is important for shaping an event. This event highlights the strength, achievements, and leadership of outstanding Jamaican women.

The Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Gala, now in its second year, is a distinguished national celebration aimed at recognizing exceptional Jamaican women from various fields who have significantly impacted both the country and the international community.

The 2026 Gala will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston.

For more information about the Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards, media inquiries, or partnership opportunities, please contact: Lyndon Taylor, Founder & CEO via cell: 646.403.5771 or via email: [email protected]

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News9 hours ago
0 11 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

North Miami Councilman Philippe Bien-Aime to Receive Community Champion Award

North Miami Councilman Philippe Bien-Aime to Receive Community Champion Award

November 26, 2018

Duane Pinnock Joins delancyhill Law Firm as Of Counsel

December 17, 2008

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph to be Honoured by Team Jamaica Bickle

April 5, 2009

American Cancer Society – South Palm Beach Chapter 2013 Hope Gala Approaches

December 15, 2012
Back to top button