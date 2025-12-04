Sandra Graham To Chair Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Committee

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Sandra Graham, esteemed communications consultant and government communicator extraordinaire, has been appointed Chair of The Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Committee. She will serve as Chair of the seven-member committee. This group will oversee the awards’ nomination review and selection process for the next two years.

A distinguished public service professional and a stalwart in national communication leadership, Graham brings over forty years of experience to the role. She began her public service career in 1982 and has served with distinction. This includes her role as Press Secretary to two Prime Ministers.

Graham is well-respected for her smart strategies. She has a strong reputation for her work in public sector reform, government communications, and change management. Her appointment underscores the Committee’s commitment to integrity, professionalism, and national service.

“I am honoured to lead this distinguished committee as we work to celebrate Jamaican women who continue to break barriers and inspire excellence,” Graham said. “The Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards play a vital role in recognizing the transformative contributions of women across Jamaica, the Caribbean, and the Diaspora.”

Pinnacle Awards Committee

The Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Committee will include the following members:

Donaree Muirhead , Technical Assistant, Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications & Transport

, Technical Assistant, Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications & Transport Rhys Campbell , Executive Director, Flow Foundation

, Executive Director, Flow Foundation Nadine Spence , Managing Director, Sixt Rent a Car

, Managing Director, Sixt Rent a Car Keith Daley , Business Consultant

, Business Consultant Jinell Dezonie , UTech Graduate (First Class)

, UTech Graduate (First Class) Winsome Callum, Director of Corporate Communications, Jamaica Public Service Company (JPSCo)

The Committee was created to review nominations. It ensures a clear and fair awards selection process. The Committee is important for shaping an event. This event highlights the strength, achievements, and leadership of outstanding Jamaican women.

The Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Gala, now in its second year, is a distinguished national celebration aimed at recognizing exceptional Jamaican women from various fields who have significantly impacted both the country and the international community.

The 2026 Gala will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in Kingston.

For more information about the Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards, media inquiries, or partnership opportunities, please contact: Lyndon Taylor, Founder & CEO via cell: 646.403.5771 or via email: [email protected]