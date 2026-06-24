Sandals Resorts Leads Major Beach Clean Up Effort

ST. ANN, Jamaica — Sandals Foundation Ambassadors and team members from Sandals Dunn’s River and Sandals Royal Plantation removed more than 1,000 pounds of waste from Fisherman’s Beach in St. Ann’s Bay during a major coastal clean-up aimed at protecting one of the parish’s public shorelines.

Volunteers collected plastic containers, glass bottles, damaged household items, clothing and other debris that had accumulated along the coast, leaving the beach noticeably cleaner for residents, fishers and visitors who use the area.

The effort is part of the resorts’ broader commitment to environmental preservation and community engagement, with a focus on encouraging residents, businesses and volunteers to take an active role in keeping Jamaica’s beaches clean and healthy.

Kevin Clarke, general manager of Sandals Dunn’s River, said the clean-up underscores the resort’s responsibility to support communities beyond its gates.

“Environmental responsibility is not something we reserve for special occasions. It is part of how we operate and how we engage with our communities,” Clarke said. “When our team members step out to support projects like this, they are helping to protect an important natural resource while demonstrating the power of collective action. Every bag of garbage removed represents a small but meaningful investment in the future of our coastline.”

Organizers said the clean-up also highlighted the role individuals can play in reducing pollution and protecting shared public spaces. Keish Beckford, regional public relations coordinator, said sustainable change begins with consistent action.

“Activities like these remind us that environmental care starts with everyday decisions,” Beckford said. “By bringing together volunteers from multiple resorts, we are not only improving the condition of the beach but also helping to foster a stronger culture of environmental awareness. The hope is that these efforts inspire others to become active participants in protecting the places that matter to all of us.”

Residents and members of the local fishing community welcomed the effort, noting that cleaner beaches benefit families who use the area for recreation as well as those whose livelihoods depend on a healthy coastal environment.

The participating resorts said they will continue supporting environmental projects across St. Ann through the Sandals Foundation and in partnership with community stakeholders to promote cleaner coastlines and a more sustainable future.