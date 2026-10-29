San Juan Cruise Port Plans New $200 Million-Plus Terminal

Puerto Rico’s cruise port operator outlines a privately financed terminal. The $114 million Pier 1 rebuild will proceed as existing upgrades near their target completion date.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Global Ports Holding is proposing a new cruise terminal costing more than $200 million at San Juan Cruise Port, a project aimed at expanding facilities for cruises that begin and end in Puerto Rico.

The terminal at Piers 11 and 12 would be financed with private capital. A separate proposal calls for a $114 million reconstruction of historic Pier 1 in Old San Juan. Additionally, funding for this reconstruction is expected primarily from federal sources.

The operator outlined the projects during a presentation and facilities tour held in conjunction with the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association’s annual conference and trade show in Puerto Rico, according to its Oct. 21 update.

San Juan cruise port upgrades target late 2026

The proposed projects are separate from an initial modernization program expected to cost more than $200 million. Global Ports Holding said it anticipates completing that work in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The current program includes structural repairs, berth improvements, terminal upgrades and operational changes across the port’s facilities.

Global Ports Holding took over operations in February 2024 under a 30-year public-private partnership. This partnership is with the Puerto Rico government and the Puerto Rico Ports Authority.

“San Juan Cruise Port is a key part of our growth strategy across the Americas,” said Mike Maura Jr., the company’s regional director for the Americas.

New cruise terminal planned for Piers 11 and 12

The proposed terminal would add modern passenger facilities and improve embarkation and disembarkation, according to the operator. The goal is to strengthen San Juan’s role as a Caribbean homeport. In other words, it is a port where passengers start and finish their cruises.

The construction investment would exceed $200 million, with financing envisioned through private capital. The company’s Oct. 21 update did not specify an opening date.

“San Juan represents the scale of what can be achieved when long-term private investment is combined with a shared vision and strong public-sector collaboration,” said Jan Fomferra, president of San Juan Cruise Port and chief financial officer of Global Ports Holding.

Old San Juan’s Pier 1 faces $114 million rebuild

The second proposed project would demolish and reconstruct historic Pier 1 in Old San Juan at an estimated cost of $114 million.

The operator expects most funding to come from federal Community Development Block Grant Mitigation and Federal Emergency Management Agency resources. Additionally, we would coordinate the work with Puerto Rico government agencies.

New boarding bridge at Pan American Piers

Conference participants toured the Pan American Piers, where a newly arrived passenger boarding bridge will complement the first bridge installed in 2025. Furthermore, the equipment improves boarding safety, efficiency and operational flexibility.

“Our priority is to ensure that every investment translates into a safer, more efficient and welcoming port experience,” said Clarivette Diaz, general manager of San Juan Cruise Port.

Norberto Negrón, executive director of the Puerto Rico Ports Authority, and Josué Colón, executive director of the Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnerships Authority, attended the event.