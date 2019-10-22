Richard Moss to Head U.S. Market Sales Team for Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

CASTRIES, SAINT LUCIA – The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority has announced Richard Moss has been appointment to Senior Sales Manager. Formerly Trade Sales Manager, Moss will now oversee the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority’s (SLTA) sales efforts in the island’s lead market – the United States.

Moss, who has been with the SLTA for the past 16 months, says he and his sales team will continue along a more targeted approach, exploring every opportunity available to increase the destination’s profile.

The team stands ready to change marketing strategies in an attempt at choosing the best options that would resonate with travel trade, consumers, MICE and media stakeholders.

The experienced industry insider says efforts will also focus on improving the SLTA’s multimedia sales approach, enhancing the working formula that has brought a tremendous measure of success to date, together with building institutional capacity and fostering greater synergy at a local level.

“This will really be reflected in a number of our programs, the Coffee and Conversation series as just one example, that will help us strengthen that vital one-on-one partnering and networking with key stakeholders that is so necessary to getting things done,” says Moss.

While remaining on budget, Moss says the sales team will attempt to get a firmer handle on the U.S. marketplace, its demographics, key gateways and feeder cities via direct sales calls, some large signature quarterly events and other innovative interactions all aimed at increasing momentum together with sharing best practices with local partners.

“The mission here is not just to increase visitor arrivals but to ensure that the economic footprint of the tourism industry in Saint Lucia is as large and far-reaching as possible,” says Moss.

Moss holds a BSc in Management and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from University of New Orleans. He graduated amongst top-achievers with beta gamma sigma honours.