Saint Lucia Hotels Offer Up To 60% Off Rates This Summer

Vacationers Can Enjoy Private Plunge Pools, Spa Treatments, Family Resorts, All-Inclusive Plans and More

CASTRIES, SAINT LUCIA – More than 20 hotels in Saint Lucia are offering up to 60% off rates this summer, giving vacationers extra incentive to make the most out of the summer travel season.

From intimate inns to luxury resorts, attractive rates are being offered by hotels that cater to families, couples, wellness enthusiasts and more.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority has created a Summer Specials promotional page with details about all hotel offers, which can be found here and clicking ³Specials², or going directly to St. Lucia Summer Specials.

Butler service, rooms with private plunge pools, all-inclusive options, family-focused programs, spa treatments and dining deals are just a few of the amenities being offered.

Summer Savings Hotels in Saint Lucia

Participating hotels include Aupic Paradise, Bay Gardens Beach Resort and Spa, Bay Gardens Hotel, Bay Gardens Inn, Bay Gardens Marina Haven, Calabash Cove Resort and Spa, C’est La Vie, Coco Palm, Coconut Bay Beach Resort and Spa, East Winds, Fond Doux Plantation and Resort, Hotel Chocolat, Ladera, The Landings Resort and Spa, Marigot Bay Resort Spa and Marina, Mango Beach Inn, Serenity at Coconut Bay, Ti Kaye Resort and Spa, Tet Rouge Resort and Villa Capri.

Saint Lucia boasts nearly 100 miles of coastline and pristine beaches with crystal clear waters, with activities and accommodations that suit travelers who want to be active or just enjoy relaxation Caribbean-style.

While in Saint Lucia, visitors will enjoy the newly-renovated facilities at tranquil Hummingbird Beach in Soufriere and the recently expanded mud baths in Sulphur Springs Park (the most Instagrammed spot in Saint Lucia).

Additional sought-after summer activities include cooling off at Toraille Falls, taking in the spectacular 360-degree views of the island and the signature Pitons from Tet Paul Nature Trail, and snorkeling or diving at nearly two dozen colorful marine-rich dive sites.

In addition to the promotional page, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority will promote the Summer Specials across social media channels and on St. Lucia , illustrated by new creative images that inspire summer vacations.

Major airline carriers offer direct or connecting flights to Saint Lucia’s Hewanorra International Airport (UVF) from all major U.S. gateways.

To find out more about visiting Saint Lucia, click here.