Saint Lucia Does It Yet Again Capturing Numerous Accolades at 27th Annual World Travel Awards

Castries, Saint Lucia – Fresh off the heels of the announcement naming Saint Lucia as the World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination 2019, the inspirational Caribbean Island has done it yet again, this time capturing the title of Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination 2020, at the 27th Annual World Travel Awards (WTA) that took place on January 20, 2020 in Nassau, Bahamas.

Saint Lucia has won this award a record 11 times, with the most recent honor coming in 2019.

The World Travel Awards is the pre-eminent leader in the travel and tourism industry recognizing and upholding excellence across all sectors.

Upon receiving the award, Tourism Minister, Honourable Dominic Fedee noted, “We are encouraged by this award and it demonstrates Saint Lucia’s commitment to excellence and our unmatched romance product offerings. The destination offers limitless inspiration that is second to none and it just doesn’t get more romantic than that.”

The red-carpet World Travel Awards Gala Ceremony also bestowed honors on several distinguished industry partners.

Marigot Bay Resort Spa & Marina has been named Saint Lucia’s Leading Beach Resort 2020, Boucan by Hotel Chocolat – Saint Lucia’s Leading Hotel 2020 and Hertz Car Rental – Saint Lucia’s Leading Car Rental Company 2020.

Sandals Grande St. Lucian Spa and Beach Resort was named in two categories, namely Saint Lucia’s Leading resort 2020 and Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Resort 2020.

Apart from winning the highly coveted award, Saint Lucia was also nominated in three other categories, namely Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Destination 2020, Caribbean’s Leading Destination 2020 and Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Island Destination 2020.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) remains resolute in its mandate to market Saint Lucia globally as the experiential destination of top choice and the island where the greatest love stories unfold and where romance is unsurpassed.

In that vein, the Authority will continue to target the weddings & honeymoon market – a major niche in its marketing agenda.