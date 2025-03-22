Saint Lucia’s Coconut Bay Beach Resort Celebrates 20 Years

VIEUX FORT, SAINT LUCIA – Saint Lucia’s Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa marked its 20th anniversary with a special celebration themed “Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Present, Building the Future.” The event, held at the resort on March 20, 2025, brought together distinguished guests, dignitaries, partners, and staff to commemorate two decades of hospitality excellence.

Since opening in 2005, Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa has played a pivotal role in shaping Saint Lucia’s tourism industry, providing exceptional guest experiences while remaining committed to community investment.

Hon. Dr. Kenny Anthony, former Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, reflected on the resort’s early days. He noted its impact over the past 20 years. The resort has created many jobs in the south of the island. Dr. Anthony recognized its contributions to employment and economic growth. It continues to offer luxurious, eco-friendly accommodations. The resort also celebrates the island’s rich cultural heritage.

20-Year Employee: Morliser Theodore-Mondesir

As part of the celebration, longtime employees shared their experiences. Mrs. Morliser Theodore-Mondesir, one of 23 staff members being recognized for 20 years of service, reflected on her journey from a member of the line staff as a 22-year-old with no prior hospitality experience to her current role as Restaurant Manager overseeing nine restaurants.

“My first day on the job, I was a 22-year-old single mom who desperately needed an opportunity to provide for my family. I borrowed the clothes I wore to work that first day, and I haven’t looked back,” Morliser shared.

She spoke about the professional growth and career development opportunities Coconut Bay has provided to its staff, many of whom have advanced from entry-level positions to leadership roles as she did.

20-Year Veteran: Entertainment Manager, Carlyle Prowell

Fellow 20-year veteran and longest-serving Entertainment Manager, Carlyle Prowell, highlighted the resort’s dedication to staff training and career advancement.

He spoke about his early days organizing small events and how resort’s investment in his development, allowing him to create large-scale, immersive experiences like the annual Rum & Rhythms Festival.

Carlyle emphasized how Coconut Bay’s commitment to staff welfare, sharing, “In 20 years, Coconut Bay has contributed to our welfare with over $3 million in scholarships, tuition reimbursements, monthly awards, and annual recognition, not to mention health and wellness initiatives.”

Coconut Bay has continually evolved, enhancing its facilities and guest experiences while staying true to its “Casually Caribbean, Incredibly All-Inclusive” promise.

Resort Manager Mr. Roney Francis

In his remarks, Resort Manager Mr. Roney Francis highlighted the resort’s “We Strive for 5” service philosophy which has propelled Coconut Bay to number nine on TripAdvisor’s list of Saint Lucia resorts.

Roney also detailed the resort’s dedication to early childhood education, particularly its four-year partnership with ABC Fun House Learning Centre.

“Last year, we invested $250,000 to revitalize the school, including a new classroom, kitchen, bathrooms, playground as well as a new curriculum. This year, we are excited to unveil phase two of our plans,” he shared.

The resort cares about healthcare. It has made important donations to St. Jude Hospital, including a full ER upgrade. The resort also shows environmental responsibility through its Turtle SCOUTS conservation program.

Coconut Bay Beach Resort Dedication to Employees & Guests

Chairman Gary ‘Butch’ Hendrickson reaffirmed the resort’s dedication to its employees, guests, and the wider Saint Lucian community.

Mr. Hendrickson stated, that “It’s all about the customers, no customers, no staff. This milestone is a testament to the hard work and passion of our team and the unwavering support of our guests. We are excited to continue offering exceptional experiences for many more years to come. We have been very fortunate to have really good people working here.”

Serenity at Coconut Bay

Christopher Chin, the Hotel Manager of Serenity at Coconut Bay, talked about the resort’s journey. He also shared exciting news about its future. Chin has been part of Coconut Bay since 2010. He discussed his personal growth with the resort, which led to his leadership role at Serenity.

“I can tell you the dream came to fruition, and I am a true Coconut Bay success story!” He announced a $80 million expansion of Serenity set to break ground in September 2025 and highlighted the ongoing $24 million renovation of all 250 rooms at Coconut Bay, a project that began last year and will continue through 2026. “

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Donalyn Vittet, described the resort as a “shining example of hospitality.”

“Beyond the accolades and world-class offerings, what truly elevates Coconut Bay in the tourism sector is its unwavering dedication to its people and its community. The resort has invested heavily in the professional development of its employees, offering scholarships, tuition reimbursements, and specialized training programs in collaboration with institutions such as the University of the West Indies and the National Research and Development Foundation (NRDF). With the majority of its leadership team rising through the ranks from entry-level positions, Coconut Bay has fostered a culture of growth and empowerment, ensuring that its success is shared with those who contribute to it daily,” Vittet stated.

Esteemed Dignitaries

The event was attended by an esteemed group of dignitaries, including Hon. Dr. Kenny Anthony, Former Prime Minister of Saint Lucia and Parliamentary Representative for Vieux Fort South; Hon. Allen Chastanet, Former Prime Minister of Saint Lucia and Parliamentary Representative for Micoud South; Acting Prime Minister, Hon. Shawn Edward; Mr. Mark Adams, President and CEO of Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa; Mr. Gary ‘Butch’ Hendrickson, Chairman of Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa; Ms. Donalyn Vittae, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism; Louis Lewis, CEO, Saint Lucia Tourism Authority; Thaddeus Antoine, Chairman of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority; and other notable guests from Saint Lucia’s hospitality and business sectors.