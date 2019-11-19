Sailrock Resort Joins Condé Nast Johansens Luxury Hotels Collection

South Caicos’ premier luxe resort has been accepted into the global collection of opulent resorts approved by the group’s designated team of Local Experts

SOUTH CAICOS, Turks & Caicos – Sailrock Resort, a luxurious destination resort in South Caicos, has been selected to join the coveted collection of Condé Nast Johansens luxury hotels.

The exclusive program hand-selects the best hotels, spas and venues around the world, which currently includes a total of 27 luxury properties throughout the entire Caribbean region.

“The recognition of Sailrock Resort by a globally renowned collection such as Condé Nast Johansens is a tremendous honor and reinforces the fact that we truly offer something special here,” said Sailrock Resort Managing Director Kashmie Ali.

“We’re dedicated to providing our guests with an experience they can’t find anywhere else that fits the luxury lifestyle of today’s discerning traveler. We look forward to sharing this piece of paradise with fans and followers who appreciate the Condé Nast Johansens seal of approval.”

Sailrock Resort’s unique location on the island of South Caicos allows guests to become immersed in the naturally lush island set to the background of two ocean environments, the Caicos Bank to the west and the Atlantic Ocean to the east.

The resort’s spa cabanas, onsite dining and array of personalizable activities, including an in-villa chef experience and/or day at sea aboard a private boat, ensures that each guest can indulge in as many relaxing or active features of the destination resort as they wish throughout their stay.

The addition of Sailrock Resort to Condé Nast Johansens list of recommended hotels further enhances the recognition of the resort’s prestigious offerings.