Sagicor Exceeds Fundraising Target for Sigma Corporate Run 2025

Event Raises Over $128 Million

Chris Zacca, President & CEO of Sagicor Group Jamaica (2nd left) and Health & Wellness Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton pose with patrons Rasheed Broadbell and Cedella Marley and Sagicor Executives

By Lyndon Taylor

KINGSTON, Jamaica  – Sagicor Group Jamaica has once again surpassed expectations with its flagship charity event, the Sigma Corporate Run 2025, raising over $128 million Jamaican dollars, well exceeding its initial target of $115 million.

Christopher Zacca, President and CEO of Sagicor Group Jamaica Limited, expressed his gratitude to the record 30,000 participants who gathered in New Kingston for the annual event, which remains the largest road race of its kind in the Caribbean.

According to Zacca, this overwhelming support showcases the generosity and unity of Jamaicans in giving back. “I’m very proud of Jamaica. It struck me that this is a unifying event for Jamaica. We have one percent of the population here and it unifies us and makes us remember what we’re all here in this world to do and that is to make lives better and have a wonderful country,” Zacca said.

Peter Melhado, Chairman of the Board of Directors, was equally enthusiastic, lauding Jamaicans for their unwavering support. “Each year, the spirit of giving and community gets stronger. The incredible response to this year’s run speaks volumes about our people’s commitment to making a difference.”

Competitive Results

The race saw intense competition, particularly in the men’s and women’s divisions.

In the women’s category, Elisabeth London continued her dominance, securing her third consecutive title with a time of 23:30. Sabrina McDonald of Papine High School finished second in 23:41, while Annmarie Finegan claimed third place in 24:42.

Sagicor Corporate Run: Women Finalists

On the men’s side, Kingston College’s Victor Kagika clinched victory with an impressive 17:55, followed by his teammate Peter Njuguna in 18:30. Jomo-Rhys Gilman secured third place with a time of 18:47.

Sagicor Corporate Run: Men Winners

Special Awards

Several corporate and institutional teams were recognized for their outstanding participation:

  • Most Votes Online (Best Shirt): Berger
  • Largest Corporate Team: Bank of Jamaica
  • Largest University Team: Edna Manley College of the Visual & Performing Arts

Beneficiaries of Sigma Run 2025

Sagicor Corporate Run: IBEX Team
Sagicor Corporate Run: Team ibex

This year’s proceeds will go towards Kingston Public Hospital ICU, Father Holung & Friends, and the Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre, continuing the event’s legacy of supporting critical healthcare and social initiatives.

The Sigma Corporate Run reaffirms its place as a powerful force for social good, bringing together corporate Jamaica, athletes, and citizens in the spirit of charity and competition.

This year’s event was graced by the presence of esteemed patrons who lent their support to the cause:

  • Rasheed Broadbell, Olympian sprint hurdler
  • Night Boy, recording artist
  • Cedella Marley, philanthropist

Their involvement added a touch of star power and inspired participants, further highlighting the community’s commitment to making a difference.

 

