Safe in the 305: The Healing Power of the Arts

MIAMI – On Saturday, June 28, 2025, Professor Yanatha Desouvre will proudly present “Safe in the 305: The Healing Power of the Arts,” a transformative community event celebrating the intersection of art, healing, and public safety powered by the Miami-Dade County Office of Neighborhood Safety (ONS) Safe in the 305 Grants Program.

This event is free and open to the public. Visit eventbrite to RSVP. because space is limited.

This dynamic gathering will feature a fireside chat with Vice Chairman Kionne L. McGhee, a passionate advocate for youth empowerment and neighborhood revitalization. Vice Chairman McGhee has long championed initiatives that uplift untapped communities through education, safety, and opportunity.

The event will also honor the creative leadership of Professor Yanatha Desouvre, recipient of the prestigious Safe in the 305 grant. His project uses storytelling and multimedia arts to foster resilience and unity in Miami’s neighborhoods.

Joining the celebration are:

Dr. Shirly Plantin, a community strategist and equity advocate known for her work in trauma-informed care.

Annika S. Holder, Director of the Miami-Dade County Office of Neighborhood Safety

Guy Michel, a master cellist whose performances bridge cultural divides.

Jean Caze, an internationally acclaimed trumpeter blending jazz and Caribbean rhythms.

Geegee Rock, a rising actress known for her roles in Queen's King and Stay with Me – A Goodman Chronicles.

, a rising actress known for her roles in Queen’s King and Stay with Me – A Goodman Chronicles. Chivas Davis, an MDC alum and actor featured in The Whole Armor and Dorian Paul: Pay Attention, who leads the “Paint with Purpose” workshop

Guests will also enjoy a special screening of Stay with Me and live music performances.

WHO: Miami-Dade County Commission Vice Chairman Kionne L. McGhee

Safe in the 305 grant recipient Professor Yanatha Desouvre

WHAT: Safe in the 305: The Healing Power of the Arts community event

WHERE: Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus, 7 NE 5th Street, Miami, FL 33132, Building 7, Room 7128

WHEN: June 28, 2025, 12PM to 2PM