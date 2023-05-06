Safari World Bangkok is a popular tourist attraction in Thailand, known for its wildlife encounters and exciting shows. Located just 45 minutes from the city center, Safari World Bangkok offers a unique experience that allows visitors to get up close and personal with some of the world’s most exotic animals.

The animal safari tour is one of the most popular attractions at Safari World Bangkok. Visitors can take a guided tour through the park’s open-air animal enclosures, where they can see various animals, including tigers, lions, giraffes, and zebras. The tour is a great way to learn about these incredible animals and their natural habitats.

Another highlight of Safari World Bangkok is the various shows throughout the day. The most famous show is the “Orangutan Show,” which features the park’s resident orangutans performing tricks and stunts for the audience. The show is entertaining and educational, offering insights into the behavior and intelligence of these fascinating primates.

Other shows at Safari World Bangkok include the “Sea Lion Show,” where visitors can see sea lions performing acrobatic feats, and the “Elephant Show,” where the park’s trained elephants perform various tricks and dances. These shows are designed to entertain and educate visitors about the animals and their behaviors.

In addition to the animal encounters and shows, Safari World Bangkok also offers a variety of dining and shopping options. Visitors can enjoy a meal at one of the park’s restaurants or grab a snack from one of the food stands. There are also several souvenir shops where visitors can purchase mementos of their visit.

In summary, Safari World Bangkok is a great way to experience Thailand’s incredible wildlife and learn more about the natural world. From the animal safari tour to the entertaining shows and delicious dining options, there’s something for everyone at Safari World Bangkok. So, if you’re visiting Bangkok, add Safari World Bangkok to your itinerary!

It’s important to note that Safari World Bangkok has a strong commitment to animal welfare and conservation. The park is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, which ensures that the animals are well-cared for and meet high animal welfare standards. Additionally, Safari World Bangkok is involved in various conservation initiatives, such as supporting wildlife rescue and rehabilitation.

When planning a visit to Safari World Bangkok, arriving early is recommended to avoid the crowds and give yourself plenty of time to explore the park. The park is open daily from 9 am to 5 pm, and admission prices vary depending on the package and activities selected. Visitors can purchase tickets for the animal safari tour, shows, and other activities separately, or they can purchase a package that includes multiple activities.

It’s also important to dress appropriately for the park’s outdoor environment. Light, comfortable clothing and shoes are recommended, as well as sunscreen and a hat to protect from the sun. Visitors should also bring plenty of water to stay hydrated throughout the day.

Overall, Safari World Bangkok is a unique and exciting way to experience Thailand’s wildlife and natural beauty. From the animal safari tour to the entertaining shows and delicious dining options, it’s an attraction that offers something for everyone. So, if you’re looking for a fun and educational activity in Bangkok, visit Safari World Bangkok!