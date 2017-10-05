Runners from over 30 countries to participate in Jamaica’s Reggae Marathon in Negril

17th Annual Reggae Marathon to be held November 30 – December 2, 2017

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Running enthusiasts from over 30 countries are expected to converge on Negril this year for the 17th staging of the annual marathon, half marathon and 10k run to be held November 30 – December 2, 2017.

The Reggae Marathon will see the return of more than 450 runners from the US-based group Reggae Runnerz, which has been participating in the event for the past four years and undertaking a number of charity initiatives while on the island.

“The Reggae Marathon provides a unique opportunity for participants to experience a great sporting event against the backdrop of Negril’s famed seven-mile white sand beach while supporting a local charity,” said Donnie Dawson, Jamaica’s Acting Director of Tourism. “With ample time to book and secure great deals, we encourage running enthusiasts to begin planning today or contact their travel agent who can assist with special packages for this unforgettable event.”

Certified by the IAAF and AIMS, the race begins at the Long Bay Beach Park, located along Negril’s famed seven-mile beach, loops into Negril town, then heads north towards Green Island ending at Long Bay Beach Park.

Some of the race’s unique aspects include the enthusiastic supporters who come out to cheer, while each mile features pulsating reggae music, keeping participants in an “irie” spirit as they burn the miles.

Race events get a kick-start with a fuel-up “World’s Best Pasta Party” at Couples Swept Away the night before race day, a two-day marathon expo and a Victory Beach and Awards Party following the race. Over US$10,000 in prize money will be awarded.

Major sponsors of this year’s event include Jamdammers Running Club of Kingston; PUMA Running, Jamaica Tourist Board; Couples Resorts Jamaica, JHTA Negril Chapter and the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA).

Travelers looking to participate in Reggae Marathon can register here .