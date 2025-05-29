Rum Bar Rum Launches Limited Edition for Alkaline New Rules

Kingston, Jamaica – New Era Productions, in collaboration with Rum Bar Rum, is thrilled to announce the release of a limited-edition bottle. This is to celebrate the upcoming New Rules 2025 Jamaica Staging. The event is set to take place on July 5th, 2025, at the Trelawny Multipurpose Stadium.

Limited-edition Bottle

Rum Bar Rum has unveiled its first limited-edition bottle. This marks a significant milestone in its history. It highlights its dedication to Jamaican culture. This innovative move reflects the company’s commitment. Moreover, it signifies a shift in how young adults perceive rum. It helps to transform cultural attitudes and market dynamics surrounding the spirit.

“This exclusive release embodies Jamaica’s vibrant spirit, reflecting the island’s rich heritage and culture and how both brands continue to capture, energize, and strengthen the space. The limited-edition bottle will feature a unique design to offer both Rum Bar Rum consumers and Alkaline New Rules fans the opportunity to purchase the commemorative bottle,” Tamika West, Rum Bar Rum Marketing Manager, states.

The limited-edition bottles will be available on May 30th, 2025, just in time for the Jamaica staging festivities. Collectors are encouraged to secure their bottles early, as quantities are limited. Each bottle is meticulously crafted to honour the rich flavours of Rum Bar Rum. Best of all, it encapsulate the essence of this remarkable event.

“New Era Productions, through its signature event Alkaline New Rules, continues to strive for innovation and creativity, making this collaboration a perfect match. Rum Bar Rum is a 100 percent Jamaican company that, for the past decade, has impacted entertainment lovers who consume rum. New Rules has done just the same with how it has positioned itself,” New Rules Organizer, Kereena Beckford, states.

Official Launch Event

New Rule Media’s official launch event will occur on June 4th, 2024. At this event, attendees can purchase the bottle, enjoy tastings, and immerse themselves in the lively atmosphere that New Rules, Rum Bar Rum and other sponsors aim to create.

More than just another bottle of Rum Bar Rum, Rum Bar Rum as our official Rum Sponsor signifies that Alkaline New Rules is a significant event. It is important both locally and globally. We saw this significance at previous events and stagings over the years. More recently, we witnessed this in the UK.

Canada’s hosting of the event is expected to be equally impressive, as more than 80% of tickets have already been purchased three weeks prior. Alkaline’s popularity was evident during his latest show at Sandz in Florida, which achieved record sales and sold out, prompting a change of venue to accommodate the high demand from fans.

Join us at the Jamaica Staging for an unforgettable experience filled with music, dance, and, of course, the finest rum. Please celebrate with us as we raise a glass to the spirit of Jamaica!