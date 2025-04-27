Rudy Live Drops High-Energy “Finally (Remix)” In Time for St. Thomas Carnival 2025

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands – Just in time for St. Thomas Carnival 2025, Caribbean soca queen Rudy Live has dropped the “Finally (Remix)” — and trust, it’s a whole vibe. Caribbean Soca powerhouse artist and songwriter, Rudy Live, is elevating the vibes with the fiery release of her “Finally (Remix),” perfectly timed for St. Thomas Carnival 2025 and the global summer festival circuit.

This remix blends the heartbeat of the Virgin Islands with the raw, high-energy flavor of Dominica, making it a must-have on every Carnival and summer playlist. Whether you’re hitting the road, jumping in a fete, or just vibin’ out, this track was made to move you.

The original “Finally” was written by Rudy Live and co-written by Kamau George (BVI fam!), and produced by Papo Production — now it’s been turned all the way up for Carnival and beyond.

“Finally is more than a song — it’s a feeling,” says Rudy Live. “Carnival is when we reconnect with home, culture, and each other. This remix is for every masquerader, every dancer, and every soul craving that Carnival magic.”

With this remix, Rudy Live once again demonstrates her ability to bridge cultures, elevate energy, and craft a sound that resonates with both bodies and hearts.

Originally crafted as a high-powered road mix, the track evolved when producer Cory Tyson of MCK Music infused his signature flair. Sensing something special, Rudy reached out to Mr. Benji of Triple K International — one of Dominica’s most dynamic voices. The result? A cross-island anthem overflowing with unity, energy, and pure Soca power.

Rudy Live

Born in the vibrant U.S. Virgin Islands, Toiya Isaac, also known as Rudy Live, has carved a legendary path in the Soca world, shattering barriers in a genre traditionally dominated by men. Known for her electrifying stage presence, bold lyrics, and boss-woman energy, she has built a loyal following across the Caribbean and beyond.

Career Highlights:

Double Groovy Soca Monarch Champion – Crowned in St. Thomas and St. Croix , making history as a female artist.

and , making history as a female artist. Shared stages with legends – including Machel Montano , Sean Paul , Patrice Roberts , Kes , and Spice .

, , , , and . Brand Ambassador & Entrepreneur – Partnered with VI Lottery , AT&T , and Entice Mas Band.

, , and Entice Mas Band. Founder of Good Ting Skincare – Her plant-based skincare line is now the #1 seller at the Ritz-Carlton and Westin in St. Thomas.

With ambitious dreams of opening a Caribbean performing arts school and establishing a luxury spa, Rudy continues to blaze new trails and inspire others.

“If you put your mind to it, work smart, and stay consistent, you can achieve anything.” – Rudy Live.

Stream “Finally (Remix)” Now

Available on all major platforms — just in time to set the tone for Carnival 2025. Get ready to wine, wave, and feel the rhythm with Rudy Live’s latest Soca scorcher.