Rudie Classic Happy With success of ‘Move to the Groove’

UNITED KINGDOM – Dancehall artiste Rudie Classic has achieved more notoriety after his track Move to the Groove and its accompanying dance move went viral.

The track, produced by Teetimus Muzic, currently has over 213,000 views on YouTube.

“The reception has been really good from fans all over the world. I expected that it would be catchy, but this is amazing. Just to hear people singing the song or doing the dance in parties and other events, or tagging me in videos on social media is a good feeling,” the entertainer said.

Rudie Classic whose given name is Earlington Bowes hails from Callaloo Bed in St Andrew and Portmore in St Catherine. He now resides in the UK.

He has been involved in music for over 10 years, end explained that the genesis of his career stems from an interest in the field.

“I’ve always loved music and performing, so, it came natural and I knew this is what I wanted to do,” he said.

He is known for other songs such as Feel The Vibes, What’s Poppin Up In Here, and Tell Me.

Over the last decade, he added that he has accomplished a sense of fulfillment.

“I’ve been doing this for the music and the culture so that’s been the highlight of my career so far. I love dancehall music and I can do other genres too, so it’s great to really be able to put my talent out there,” the deejay and dancer said.

The entertainer is getting ready to release an EP.