Rudi Page Joins Jamaica Heroes Modernized Team as Lead UK Ambassador

[LONDON] – Rudi Page FRSA (Fellowship of the Royal Society for the Encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce) has joined the team of the Jamaica Heroes Modernized (JHM) project as the lead UK Ambassador.

JHM, conceptualized by Jamaican-born ‘ARTivist’ Charles “Mark Phi” Smart, is on a mission. He wants to utilize the cultural pride of community to empower independence through Jamaica’s national legacy. With a goal to inspire positive change in the hearts and minds of Jamaicans.

The aim is to modernize the Jamaican story. This includes transforming the portrayal of the national heroes and connect the world to the Jamaican culture. Specifically with a multidimensional approach using film, music, art, a new digital presence and print collateral.

In his role as Lead UK Ambassador for the JHM, Rudi will create awareness about the project. As a result, he will involve the Jamaican UK community. Plus, connect the UK community to the activities as they unfold in other areas of the diaspora and Jamaica itself.

Extensive Background

Rudy brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in connecting people across various platforms and disciplines. Especially, with his position as Chief Executive Officer at MAKING CONNECTIONS WORK LIMITED. He is a multi-award winning management consultant (mentor & coach) and skilled facilitator with a proven track record of achievement within the NHS and Royal Colleges, senior appointments, workforce development & Inclusion, local systems and patient & public engagement. He developed the widely-acclaimed Diaspora Delivery System and is the co-founder of Caribbean Diaspora Health System +.

Homeward Bound initiative

Rudi’s leadership with the Homeward Bound initiative positions him perfectly for this new role. Homeward Bound is a multi-national program focused on Creating a Lifelong 21st Century Skills Legacy for the Creative Economy. Including, Inspiring Inclusive, Peaceful, Caring & Enterprising Clusters within Neighbourhoods for Youth Development, Community Economic Well Being, Digital Innovation, Sustainable Engineering and Civic Participation.

10-episode Docuseries

Mark Phi spoke about the JHM’s proposed 10-episode docuseries. Consisting of original musical productions and print collateral to be distributed to schools across the island. Additionally, “The artistic renditions of our national heroes, which is the first phase of the project, is already complete. Every aspect of Jamaica Heroes Modernized belongs to the people, Jamaicans at home and abroad. It is my hope that through this mission to empower the independence of our people.

In addition, Jamaicans will be inspired to become even more independent through our country’s legacy, pride and power.” “We plan to use platforms such as dance, education, music and the internet to create a multidimensional approach for Jamaica’s rich history. Most importantly, to live on through our children and our children’s children.”