Roots Reggae Singer Ras Teo Releases Latest Album, Ten Thousand Lions

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – He may not have dreadlocks or sport a rugged beard, but Sweden-born singer Ras Teo is Rasta and roots-reggae to the core.

Recently, he made his second visit to Jamaica to promote Ten Thousand Lions, his seventh album which was released in June.

The double compact disc collection has 24 songs (12 with vocals accompanied by dub versions) and is produced by Robert Sanchez, a Spanish musician with strong roots-reggae credentials.

While in Jamaica, Ras Teo performed at two influential venues in Kingston, the capital. First stop was the Dub Club followed by Caveman Rub A Dub Garden.

“My objective was to do two shows and two music videos which I did and also wanted some radio exposure and that happened,” he said. “To perform at Kingston Dub Club and Caveman Rub A Dub Garden was amazing and a great experience that will help me in the future.”

Ras Teo also recorded a song with Dalton Browne, the veteran guitarist who is Freddie McGregor’s longtime musical director.

Born Teo Hartoonian in the Swedish city of Uppsala, Ras Teo moved to southern California with his family in the mid-1990s. He first visited Jamaica in 2015 when he met some of his musical heroes including singer Fred Locks of Black Star Liner fame, drummer Leroy “Horsemouth” Wallace and Sizzla.

Fred Locks was a guiding force on his latest visit, telling him up front that Jamaican audiences are hard to please.

“He said to perform in Jamaica is not easy but you did great. I’ve actually been talking with persons to go back and do more shows, let’s see what the future brings,” Ras Teo disclosed.

He said a tour of Europe to promote Ten Thousand Lions is also on the cards.