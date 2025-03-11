Royalton CHIC Resorts to Debut in Jamaica

BERLIN, Germany – In the midst of ITB Berlin, Blue Diamond Resorts is unveiling its latest venture in the Caribbean: Royalton CHIC Jamaica Paradise Cove, An Autograph Collection All Inclusive Resort – Adults Only, set to debut in late 2026. Building on the success of Royalton CHIC Resorts in Cancun, Punta Cana, Antigua and the upcoming resort in Barbados, this highly anticipated opening will bring the brand’s signature blend of sophistication, trendiness, and vibrant social experiences to Jamaica for the first time.

“Our expansion into Jamaica represents the remarkable success of Royalton CHIC Resorts and its impact on the all-inclusive industry and immersive hospitality” said Jordi Pelfort, President of Blue Diamond Resorts. “This latest development underscores the strength of our brand, the confidence of our guests, partners, and our commitment to expanding our footprint in key destinations. We continue to push boundaries, curating exceptional resorts in the most desirable beachfront locations.”

This vibrant resort is just one hour from Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport. It is also forty minutes from Ocho Rios International Airport. The resort is located in Runaway Bay, a peaceful area with beautiful coastlines. This spot is known for its stunning views, private coves, and clear turquoise waters.

Designed to embody the bold yet elegant vibe of Royalton CHIC Resorts, the upcoming property will feature 345 meticulously designed suites.

For those looking to elevate their stay, select room categories will offer the exclusive Diamond Club™ experience, featuring premium perks such as personal butler service, elevated food and drinks, seamless check-in, enhanced in-suite amenities and exclusive access to private areas within the resort.

Guests can enjoy four special à la carte restaurants, an international buffet, a Jerk Hut, and a sports bar and lounge. These places offer a variety of world-class food experiences to please every taste.

CHIC Angels

The resort’s immersive entertainment experiences will come to life through sparkling happenings, featuring vibrant events and performances led by the iconic CHIC Angels. Staying true to the “Party Your Way” philosophy, guests will have the freedom to curate their ideal getaway—whether it’s unwinding in a serene beachfront retreat, indulging in world-class gastronomy, or embracing the resort’s lively social scene.

As part of Marriott International’s prestigious Autograph Collection, Royalton CHIC Jamaica Paradise Cove will offer a distinctive fusion of posh hospitality and signature social experiences, ensuring guests enjoy an unparalleled level of service, style, and exclusivity.

All-inclusive Resort

Royalton CHIC Resorts have a modern look and a stylish feel. They offer a fun and classy atmosphere. These resorts attract travelers who want more than a typical adults-only getaway. This latest expansion further solidifies Blue Diamond Resorts’ commitment to crafting premier, all-inclusive experiences in the Caribbean’s most prestigious destinations.