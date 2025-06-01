Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas Welcomes New Artistic Talent

MIAMI — Celebrating the culture and people at the heart of the Caribbean destinations the vacation brand visits, Royal Caribbean has chosen its encore cohort of up-and-coming artists for the Artist Discovery Program. As part of the program, the selected artists will put their work on display for families and vacationers. They will set sail on the ultimate family vacation, Star of the Seas.

Representing countries across the Eastern and Western Caribbean, artists from the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and Haiti were selected during the second round of the program.

Each artist will receive a grant amount between $20,000 and $100,000. They will use this to design a large mural. It will show the local culture, experiences, and spirit of their home country. The artworks will be displayed across four highly visible locations on the Icon Class vacation. These include the Royal Promenade neighborhood, Star’sembarkation area, the Suite Sun Deck lobby, and Suite Sun Deck.

“We are excited about the overwhelming positive response we received from the next edition of the Artist Discovery Program,” said Jay Schneider, chief product innovation officer, Royal Caribbean. “Collaborating with the places we visit is at the heart of what we do and who we are at Royal Caribbean. Whether its hosting guest roundtables or hiring locals from our destinations around the world, it’s important to us to collaborate and connect with the communities we operate in. This year’s selection is special, and we’re thrilled about the vibrant, beautiful and cultural murals that’ll be on Star of the Seas for years to come.”

Over several months, the vacation brand reviewed nearly 180 applications from across 28 Caribbean countries. Candidates had to submit original artwork, a professional resume, and a personal statement. The statement should explain how their artistic passions, life experiences, cultures, and future goals inspire their work.

The Artist Discovery Program aims to spotlight up-and-coming local artists in the Caribbean by providing a platform for them to showcase their artwork. Moreover, it increases visibility and celebrates the places and people that make Royal Caribbean vacations the vacations of a lifetime. The program was first introduced on Icon of the Seas. It has since been a well-received and highly anticipated initiative both on board and at the vacation brand’s exclusive destinations. These include Perfect Day at CocoCay and Royal Beach Club Paradise Island. This location is scheduled to launch in December 2025 in The Bahamas.

Meet the Local Artsits

Nestor Omar Garcia ‘Angurria’ from the Dominican Republic: From the moment vacationers step on Star, Garcia’s mural will light up the embarkation area, leaving guests with the ultimate first impression. Garcia’s art combines his Dominican roots, bright colors, and stories from his region. This creates lively and relatable pieces.

Anthony Smith o/c Taoszen from Jamaica: Smith’s mural will be at the heartbeat of the soon-to-debut Star of the Seas in the Royal Promenade neighborhood. Through his art, Smith strives to connect communities, promote understanding and positive change. His previous works combine striking imagery, nature and vibrant colors to showcase the world’s complex themes in nuanced ways.

Saegel Bascombe from Trinidad and Tobago: Located in the luxurious escape of the Suite Sun Deck lobby, Bascombe’s art will further illuminate the vibes of this private oasis. Ignited by a beautiful fusion of eclectic colors and patterns, Bascombe’s artistry celebrates themes from her homeland, while personifying the colors in the pieces.

Returning to showcase his unique work across the revolutionary Icon Class, Haitian artist Philippe Dodard will create a mosaic piece that evokes his home island’s rich history on the Suite Sun Deck on Star.

Ultimate Family Vacation

Star will debut in August at Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida. It will offer more of the best vacation experiences introduced by Icon. There will be new twists and signature favorites. The ship has eight neighborhoods that are like destinations. Families and vacationers of all ages can create lasting memories there.

The lineup includes thrills, unrivaled chill, and more than 40+ ways to dine, drink, and be entertained. The adventurers continue with island hopping on 7-night vacations to Eastern or Western Caribbean destinations. Included is the vacation brand’s top-rated exclusive destination at Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

More details about Star are available on Royal Caribbean’s website.