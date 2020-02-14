Royal Caribbean Signs Agreement with Antigua for First Royal Beach Club

// // //

New Destination Concept Customized for Cruise Guests

MIAMI – Royal Caribbean International and the Government of Antigua and Barbuda, along with the assistance of the Consulate General of Antigua and Barbuda, have signed an agreement for the company’s first Royal Beach Club.

The agreement marks the start of the planning and development for the Royal Beach Club scheduled to break ground later this year.

Created exclusively for Royal Caribbean guests, the Royal Beach Club at Antigua will sit along more than a half-mile of pristine beachfront and combine the island’s striking beaches with the cruise line’s signature service and amenities.

The ultimate beach club experience will offer guests exceptional views from private cabanas and a stunning pool with a swim-up bar, complemented by locally inspired experiences. Featuring regional fare, island-style BBQs, live music, along with thrills such as jet skis, paddle boarding, snorkeling, and a family splash pad, the beach club will make for an unforgettable day at the beach.

“The Royal Beach Club will deliver a memorable beach day to our guests,” said Michael Bayley, President and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “Together with the government of Antigua and Barbuda, we will bring to life an experience that will bring more visitors to these idyllic islands and create significant economic benefits and opportunities. In addition, we are looking at ways for the local community to also enjoy the beach club on days our ships are in other destinations.”

The cruise line has also committed to bringing Symphony of the Seas to the island nation with a call on November 3, 2020.

Docking at the island capital of St. John’s, guests on board Symphony will have the opportunity to experience the rich culture and heritage of the island, delectable delicacies and some of the world’s best beaches.

The Honorable Charles Fernandez, Minister of Tourism, Economic Development and Investments, Government of Antigua and Barbuda, said: “The government of Antigua and Barbuda is truly grateful and appreciative that Royal Caribbean’s first Royal Beach Club will be in Antigua, which confirms confidence in our twin island state. We are also excited to share our beautiful island with guests sailing aboard Royal Caribbean ships when they begin calling to the island later this year.”