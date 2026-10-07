Rose Marie Lewis Opens Coconut Creek Home Health, Wellness Centers

COCONUT CREEK — Rose Marie Lewis opened two Coconut Creek health care businesses, Total Healthcare Services & Wellness and Rose’s Garden Home Health Agency, with a Sept. 18 ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by family, friends and community supporters.

Family members joined Lewis, the founder and CEO, for the ribbon-cutting. Local mayors, commissioners, judges and other civic leaders also attended, underscoring community support for the new Coconut Creek facilities.

Lewis has supported community causes through volunteer service, charitable giving and missionary work. The grand opening highlighted that record of service while introducing two businesses focused on home health care and wellness.

The openings of Total Healthcare Services & Wellness and Rose’s Garden Home Health Agency mark a new chapter in Lewis’ community work and bring two locally led health and wellness businesses to Coconut Creek.