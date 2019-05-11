Roots-reggae singer Chrisinti Says Yes to Life on Tuff Gong International

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – For most of his career, roots-reggae singer Chrisinti has recorded for a number of independent record companies and labels. For his third album, Say Yes to Life, he hooked up with one of reggae’s most famous organizations.

Say Yes to Life was released on February 15 by world-famous Tuff Gong International, owned by the Marley family. It has 13 songs including collaborations with several high-profile artists.

“It’s a good feeling to be working with a company like Tuff Gong. They have a powerful history and we only hope their influence can give the album the support it deserves,” said Chrisinti.

According to a press release from Tuff Gong, “On this new album, he is covering new ground to reach higher heights in music.”

Chrisinti’s current album is led by the title song. It hears collaborations including Struggle and Faith with German singer Gentleman; Up, Up, Up with Jah Mason, another roots veteran, and How Come with Nesbeth, the singer best known for the massive 2016 hit, My Dream.

He also covered Stay, a big hit for Rihanna in 2012.

Born Paul Hudson, Chrisinti has been recording since the early 1990s. He is from Trench Town, the gritty Kingston community where Bob Marley once lived, and which inspired some of his classic songs such as No Woman, No Cry and Natty Dread.

Since his recording debut almost 30 years ago, Chrisinti has Chrisinti has toured Africa, Europe and the United States on the strength of songs like Heart of A Champion and 36 Bullets.

His catalog is built around a flood of songs he did for a number of grassroots producers and labels such as Kings of Kings, Startrail Records, Eight76 Records and Mightyful 13 Records.

Comfort my People, his first album, was released in 2003. His second, Again, came out two years later.