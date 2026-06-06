Rohan Marley To Headline Miramar’s Global Africa Symposium

MIRAMAR — The City of Miramar will welcome entrepreneur and philanthropist Rohan Marley as the featured headliner for its 2nd Annual Global Africa Symposium. The event takes place Saturday, June 6, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Miramar City Hall, 2300 Civic Center Place.

Building on the momentum of its inaugural event, the symposium will bring together leaders, innovators, and community stakeholders. The event aims to spotlight Africa’s growing global influence and deepen ties across the African diaspora.

This year’s theme is “The Africa We Want: The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.” It will focus on trade. It will also focus on innovation. Plus, it will also highlight culture and economic growth. In addition, it will mark Africa Day and raise dialogue about Africa’s future worldwide.

Hosted by Commissioner Avril Cherasard, the event underscores Miramar’s commitment to fostering international partnerships and cultural exchange.

“The Global Africa Symposium reflects Miramar’s vision as a diverse, forward-thinking city that embraces global connections,” said Commissioner Avril Cherasard. “We are proud to bring together leaders and communities to celebrate Africa’s legacy, explore new opportunities, and strengthen the bonds between Africa and its diaspora.”

In addition to Rohan Marley’s appearance, the program will feature panel discussions, cultural showcases, and a “Global African Village” experience. This experience highlights food, music, fashion, and vendors from across the diaspora.

Organizers say the symposium is designed to spark dialogue, strengthen economic and cultural collaboration, and highlight Africa and its diaspora as major contributors to the global economy.

Open to the public, residents and interested participants can register at: GlobalAfrica2026.Eventbrite