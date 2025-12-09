Robert Bailey’s New Single Breakthrough Inspires Hope to Jamaicans

NEW YORK – Internationally acclaimed Jamaican Gospel singer Robert Bailey has released his highly anticipated new single Breakthrough. He is dedicating the upbeat ‘Anthem of Hope’ to Jamaicans affected by Hurricane Melissa.

The single, now available on all major streaming platforms, is described by Bailey as “A timely and much needed anthem of hope and encouragement. It reminds us all that no matter how dark the storm, a breakthrough always follows the struggle.”

Breakthrough marks the beginning of a new creative chapter for the gospel minister. His career in music ministry spans over 35 years, a significant part of which was spent as one half of the popular gospel duo, Robert and Jenieve.

Fusion of Afrobeats and Reggae

In terms of its sound, Bailey says that the song is a fusion of Afrobeats and Reggae. He believes that its infectious rhythm and relatable lyrics speak to issues with which many will be able to identify. The lyrics were penned by himself and his wife Reverend Marie Berbick-Bailey. Especially in times of crisis, the song stands out. Yet despite the relevance of the song in the aftermath of Melissa, Breakthrough was in fact created before the storm. It was scheduled to be released the same week it hit.

“If you listen to the lyrics carefully and what the song has to say about being optimistic even in the face of incredible challenges, you could assume it was written after the tragedy of Melissa, as I had been on hiatus from recording for awhile,” Bailey says. “However, some time ago my producer friend Leighton Murray said to me, ‘Man, let’s get into the studio and make some music for God,’ and we started doing just that. Breakthrough was the first result of those efforts.”

Dedication to the People of Jamaica

With the song completed, Bailey was just about to release it when Melissa swept across Jamaica on Tuesday October 28, and the category five storm devastated the western end of the island.

Deeply troubled by the suffering that he saw in the media, Bailey- now residing in Queens New York- was inspired to dedicate the new release to the people of Jamaica to offer encouragement, hope and healing in the wake of the event. And still, he remains optimistic.

“My heart broke when I saw the conditions back home following Melissa, but I know my Jamaican people. We are proud, hardworking and resilient, so I am confident that we will bounce back from this.”

Bailey was born in Browns Town St. Ann, into a Christian family of rich musical talent. His calling to music came at a tender age. By his mid teens, he was regularly singing at various churches and events in his community.

He was a passionate football player known for his skills in Browns Town and beyond. Later, he won the Youth For Christ singing competition. This win helped him join the famous gospel group, The Life Singers, managed by Dale Flynn.

Family Ties

Bailey later married fellow Life Singers member Jenieve Hibbert, daughter of reggae legend Toots Hibbert. In the years that followed, the duo enjoyed great success on the local and international gospel circuit as Robert and Jenieve. Among their best known releases were hits such as Preacher Man, I Can Never Outlove the Lord, and The Clay.

Despite their divorce in 2018, they are credited with having created a rich legacy of music for gospel lovers. They are now both pursuing solo careers. Bailey has recently been back in studio completing several singles. He aims to finish an album in 2026.

Although the vibrant and upbeat Breakthrough signals somewhat of a departure from the slower, soul stirring style of music for which Bailey has become known, he is excited about this new era in his career. In this new phase, he plans to explore and experiment much more with different musical genres and sounds.

He credits his wife Reverend Berbick-Bailey, affectionately known as “The People’s Pastor,” with steadfastly believing in and inspiring him on his new musical journey.

“I’m so blessed to have my wife alongside me with her tremendous support and the wonderful creative mind that she has,” Bailey says. “She not only co-wrote the lyrics but penned the melody for Breakthrough as well. So this song was truly birthed from faith and partnership. ”

He is excited about his new ‘musical season.’ He performs across the United States and in other countries at conferences, churches, and concerts. At the same time, he balances his recording projects with family life.

“I see the hand of God moving in my life and am truly grateful to be enjoying this wonderful journey with my wife and family. I have also been tremendously encouraged to be performing with my sons Joel and Renaldo, since they are both very gifted singers as well. The glory is the Lord’s. I balance it all by His grace. ”

Streaming Platforms

Breakthrough is currently streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music and all major digital platforms. More information on Robert Bailey is available on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms at RobertOBaileyMusic.