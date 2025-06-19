Rising Cost of Food Affects Floridians’ Budgets

FLORIDA – For the third consecutive year, Floridians report it’s getting harder to put food on the table, according to a new poll commissioned by No Kid Hungry Florida. Now, many Floridians report the rising cost of food has caused them to take on debt to afford groceries for their family.

Half (52%) of respondents said their debt has increased in the past 12 months due to the cost of food. An overwhelming 85% said the cost of food is rising faster than their income –up notably from the 78% reported in March of 2024. Families with children are being hit the hardest, with 63% reporting harm to their financial well-being.

“Floridians are pulling from their savings, foregoing retirement, and being forced to pass up on healthy options like protein and fresh produce to afford their groceries each month,” said Sky Beard, director of No Kid Hungry Florida. “This alarming trend has real, lasting consequences: in addition to increased debt, many reported their physical and mental health has suffered as a result.”

Two-thirds of adults and 72% of parents and guardians say they have to choose between buying enough nutritious food and other essentials, such as paying for gas or transportation, rent or mortgage payments, utilities, health care for themselves or a child, education expenses, and saving for retirement.

In the past 12 months, 65% of families reported that their household diets have become less nutritious due to the cost of food. As a result, an alarming number of parents and guardians reported negative impacts on their physical health (61%) and their mental health (68%). Though many have tried to shield their children from the impact of these challenges, an alarming number still noticed a decline in their children’s physical health (40%) and mental health (33%).

Hear from some of the respondents:

“The rising costs of food has made it to where my family has to eat unhealthier options because they are cheaper. I also have to choose between food and filling up my gas tank sometimes. It’s really terrible.” – a mom in Orange County

“We have eaten significantly less or skipping meals which has had a direct impact on energy levels overall in our household.” – a dad in Lee County

“Mentally, it feels impossible. Things just keep getting worse and it feels like nothing will ever be affordable ever again” – a man in Palm Beach County

“It doesn’t have to be this way – we have proven solutions to end hunger, and Floridians want to see action now,” said Beard. “The vast majority (90%) of Floridians, across the political spectrum, are asking Florida’s elected officials to do more to end childhood hunger.”

Read more on the poll, and see the full questionnaire, methodology, and results here. Change Research conducted this poll of 1,014 Florida adults between May 13-19, 2025, and has a margin of error of +/- 3.3%.