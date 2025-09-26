HONG KONG – The seaside city of Rimini will once again become the hub for global tourism dialogue. It welcomes the second annual Tourism Seasonality Summit, organized by Low Season Traveller and Routes, part of the Aviation Week Network.

Held alongside ROUTES Europe 2026, the two-day event, May 17-18, will unite leaders from aviation, tourism, and the cruise industries. The event will address one of travel’s most pressing challenges—seasonality. The summit will explore strategies to reduce pressure during overcrowded peak periods while promoting the benefits of travel in the low season.

Ged Brown, Founder of the Tourism Seasonality Summit, told South Florida Caribbean News that the gathering is about fostering understanding and collaboration across the industry.

“Leaders and stakeholders from across the global travel and tourism sectors will come together with one thing on their mind—seasonality,” Brown explained. “We want to better understand the challenges it brings, especially peak seasonality in Europe, but also the opportunities it creates by promoting the low season months in a more proactive way.”

Expanding the Conversation

Based on enthusiastic delegate feedback from its inaugural year, the summit has now been expanded to two days. Brown emphasized that this extension allows for more in-depth conversations and bold discussions.

“We will have two days of intense discussions. Our aim is to create a safe space for uncomfortable conversations because addressing tourism seasonality is not advantageous—it’s essential for creating sustainable destination economies and communities,” he said. “The aim is not to apportion blame but to examine where we are now and what we are going to do.”

A Unique Interactive Twist

One session will be left blank on purpose. Delegates will choose which topic they want to explore in real time. Participants will vote on the topics. Then, a speaker from the audience will be invited to present on the chosen theme.

“We’ll select a speaker from the audience who will make their presentation based on the topic voted by the majority,” Brown shared. “It’s a bit different and quirky—but it encourages engagement and fresh perspectives.”

Toward a More Sustainable Industry

The summit’s central goal is to develop practical strategies to “flatten the curve” of seasonality. By spreading visitor demand more evenly across the calendar year, organizers believe it will ease the burden on destinations. This will occur during peak times but also deliver stronger, more resilient tourism economies.

Registration Now Open

Delegates are encouraged to register early at www.seasonalitysummit.com. Early bird rates are available for those who sign up before December 31, 2025.

With its dynamic mix of thought leadership, interactive sessions, and collaborative energy, the 2026 Tourism Seasonality Summit in Rimini promises to be a pivotal platform. It aims for shaping the future of global tourism.