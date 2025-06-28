Ricky Di Lova: Reviving Fun in Reggae Music with “Stand Pipe”

SOUTH FLORIDA – Many people believe reggae music is limited to Rasta and Afrocentric messages, but the satirist has always had a place in Jamaican music. Singjay Ricky Di Lova remembers a time when artists did not take themselves seriously.

Stand Pipe, his latest song, is a nod to artists like Carl Malcolm, Stanley Beckford and Professor Nuts. Heavy on double entendre, it was released in May.

“There are too many dark songs inna di dancehall, and we are already living in trying times. Stand Pipe brings a buzz! When the people hear it, dem get lively,” said Ricky Di Lova, who produced the song for his Turbulence Intl Productions.

The Florida-based artist grew up in Kingston in the late 1970s. During this time, roots-reggae was popular with Jamaican youth. But he also heard easy-listening songs like Hey Fattie Bum Bum by Carl Malcolm and Soldering by Stanley Beckford.

While risque acts like Yellowman, Ninjaman and Shabba Ranks dominated dancehall music in the 1980s, Ricky Di Lova was drawn to songs like Inna di Bus by Professor Nuts and Lieutenant Stitchie’s Natty Dread. He believes they still have a place in reggae.

“They make people feel good. Yea mon, it makes dem get up, stand up and rock!” he said.