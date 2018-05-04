Richie Stephens to perform at Best of The Best Concert 2018

Richie Stephens was in attendance at the 12th annual Best of the Best Press Reception on Thursday, May 3rd 2018 at Club Fate in Hallandale Beach, FL.

In celebrating the 12th staging of the largest concert in North America, Best of the Best Richie Stephens shared with the audience what to expect at this year’s show.

Event organizer Jabba also talked about bringing Mavado back after he was unable to perform last year due to time.