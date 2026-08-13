Richie Innocent’s New Poetry Collection Eclipse

QUEENS, NY – “Eclipse” is the title of Richie Innocent’s second book, tentatively scheduled for release in October. It has 56 poems which cover diverse topics, from childhood to infidelity and Artificial Intelligence.

Perseverance, his first book, came out in 2024. He said the two share some similarities.

“There is a connection between Perseverance which is having strong faith and belief that whatever you are doing, regardless of the difficulties, one must stay the course and keep on the mission and journey,” Richie Innocent explained. “Eclipse represents going through and coming through a phase with darkness and light to re-examine one’s inner consciousness, that represents changes of self and conditions in order to renew and recharge.”

“Eclipse” is published by Richie Innocent Music, and edited by Marlon A. Wright.

Based in New York, the dreadlocked artist has had a fruitful 2026. In January, he won the International Reggae And World Music Awards’ (IRAWMA) Best Poet/Spoken Word Entertainer.

Three months later, Richie Innocent released Dear St. Elizabeth, a song highlighting crime in his native parish, located in southern Jamaica. In June, he distributed the video for The Passover, a song he recorded in late 2025.

Poetry Echoes of Expression at VP Records

On September 26, Richie Innocent will stage the third Poetry Echoes of Expression at VP Records’ headquarters in Queens, New York.

Influenced by firebrands such as Mutabaruka and Linton Kwesi Johnson, Richie Innocent started his career 30 years ago as Innocent, a deejay. He had a change in moniker 15 years ago as his songs became even more socially intense.