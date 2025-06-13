Richard Branson in Jamaica Advocates for Cannabis Legislation

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica – One of the more powerful moments of the evening of the JACANA 4/20 event in Ocho Rios came during a captivating on-stage conversation between Richard Branson and reggae artist Jesse Royal, where they reflected on Branson’s lifelong connection to Jamaica — from signing legendary reggae artists to Virgin Records, to his deep belief in cannabis reform and social justice.

“I’ve always believed in the power of this plant – and in Jamaica’s extraordinary potential to lead the way,” said Branson, who has been a vocal critic of the global war on drugs and an advocate for responsible cannabis legislation through his work with the Global Commission on Drug Policy.

During the week.of the 4/20.celebration Richard Branson spent time with his lifelong friend Chris Blackwell. Of the time.spent, Richard Branson posted a new photo.with him and Chris Blackwell in Jamaica with the caption:

“An afternoon well spent: reminiscing with Chris Blackwell in Jamaica. Chris was the man who brought us Bob Marley and Cat Stevens through his wonderful label, Island Records. Back in the day, Virgin Records spent many years competing for bands with Island Records – during the daytime! In the evenings, we would put our competitive gloves away, have a drink together, and remain friends. Life is too short to fall out with people.”