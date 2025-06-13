National News

Richard Branson in Jamaica Advocates for Cannabis Legislation

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News19 seconds ago
0 1 1 minute read
Jesse Royal and Richard Branson
Jesse Royal and Richard Branson
Jesse Royal and Richard Branson
Jesse Royal and Richard Branson

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica – One of the more powerful moments of the evening of the JACANA 4/20 event in Ocho Rios came during a captivating on-stage conversation between Richard Branson and reggae artist Jesse Royal, where they reflected on Branson’s lifelong connection to Jamaica — from signing legendary reggae artists to Virgin Records, to his deep belief in cannabis reform and social justice.

“I’ve always believed in the power of this plant – and in Jamaica’s extraordinary potential to lead the way,” said Branson, who has been a vocal critic of the global war on drugs and an advocate for responsible cannabis legislation through his work with the Global Commission on Drug Policy.

Richard Branson and Chris Blackwell
Richard Branson and Chris Blackwell

During the week.of the 4/20.celebration Richard Branson spent time with his lifelong friend Chris Blackwell. Of the time.spent, Richard Branson posted a new photo.with him and Chris Blackwell in Jamaica with the caption:

“An afternoon well spent: reminiscing with Chris Blackwell in Jamaica. Chris was the man who brought us Bob Marley and Cat Stevens through his wonderful label, Island Records. Back in the day, Virgin Records spent many years competing for bands with Island Records – during the daytime! In the evenings, we would put our competitive gloves away, have a drink together, and remain friends. Life is too short to fall out with people.”

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News19 seconds ago
0 1 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Addressing the Needs of Persons with Disabilities in the Caribbean

Addressing the Needs of Persons with Disabilities in the Caribbean

October 3, 2024
Economic Outlook in Latin America

Economic Outlook 2024: A year of consolidation as inflation stabilizes in Latin America

January 11, 2024
Trinidad hosts global meeting on new pill to prevent HIV

Trinidad hosts global meeting on new pill to prevent HIV

June 3, 2017

Jamaica’s Westwood High to resume 6th Form after 38 years

July 15, 2014
Back to top button