Ricardo Anderson’s Journey Inspires New Production

by Lyndon Taylor

KINGSTON, JAMAICA— Junior Civil Engineer, Project Manager, and Communication Specialist Ricardo Anderson is stepping into the spotlight in a brand-new way. On Sunday, April 13 at 8:00 PM, the multi-hyphenate creative will make his directorial debut with the musical Back to Black: Beyond the Black at the Phillip Sherlock Center for the Creative Arts, located on the Mona Campus of The University of the West Indies (UWI).

Penned and directed by Anderson himself, the production promises to be more than just entertainment—it’s a bold, emotional exploration of the often unspoken struggles within the Black community, particularly within the Jamaican context.

“It’s a testament to my journey and how our past can impact us,” Anderson shared when asked about the inspiration behind the script. He further explained that audience members can expect deep emotional resonance: “Past trauma has been given a character,” he said, hinting at the powerful and symbolic storytelling at the heart of the musical.

Adding to the night’s cultural richness, the event will also feature the Rhythm & Roots Village, a vibrant space where Black artisans and small business owners will showcase their crafts, products, and services—a true celebration of Black excellence and entrepreneurship.

The ONE NIGHT ONLY event begins with cocktails at 7:00 PM, where attendees will be treated to live performances, including a special appearance by Remone Watson, Digicel Rising Star 2023 Winner.

Tickets are available now at Elsa Leo Rhynie Hall or ASHE, of which Anderson is a proud member.

Don’t miss this powerful fusion of art, culture, and community—Back to Black: Beyond the Black is set to be an unforgettable night of reflection, empowerment, and storytelling.

 

