Rhode Island Reggae: Deep Roots, Quiet Scene

RHODE ISLAND – One of the United States’ original 13 colonies, Rhode Island figured prominently in the country’s fight for independence (1775-83) from Great Britain. Covering 1,545 square miles, it is also the smallest state with just over 1.1 million residents.

Deep Roots, a Quiet Scene

Like fellow New England states, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Vermont, Rhode Island has always had a solid reggae base. For almost 20 years, it has been home to Clatta Bumboo, a roots singer from Westmoreland, Jamaica.

Based in Providence, the state capital, he told South Florida Caribbean News that Rhode Island reggae is dormant, compared to hot spots like Boston in Massachusetts and Hartford in Connecticut.

“There’s not much of a scene, (just) loads of jam bands,” said Clatta Bumboo.

Local Bands Keep the Beat

What Rhode Islanders have in common with their neighbors is a preference for traditional reggae. Bands like The Original Wailers and Third World, as well as California acts such as Rebelution and Slightly Stoopid, have performed in the Ocean State.

Homegrown bands include The Sunshine Melodies from Providence and Dub 401 from Warwick, a city close to the capital. Soulshot, a band from the colonial town of Westerly, is also popular.

Providence has the most venues for reggae fans. These include The Parlour Providence, Alchemy and Kulture.

Clatta Bumboo worked with local and Jamaican musicians on Make Way Rasta, his first album which was released in 2024. He collaborated with a similar cast on The Purge, a song he released last February.

Clatta Bumboo Challenges the Status Quo

The Rastafarian artist believes the development of Rhode Island reggae is being held back by favoritism.

“It hurts to say, but the local scene is going through a white protectionism phase. Which is probably the only thing the respective movers and shakers can agree on,” he said. “Cover bands dominate the good stages, legacy reggae bands pass through and stadium shows are dominated by the white reggae bands with national reach.”

Those bands include Rebelution, which made its name by touring the US college circuit before playing major venues such as Red Rocks in Colorado alongside major Jamaican artists.

Clatta Bumboo is expected to release his second album in 2027.

This is the second in a 10-part series looking at the reggae scene in the United States.