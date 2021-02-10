Review of Gbet South Africa

For the best online sports betting experience, it is recommended to head towards Gbet, a company with years of experience in this niche. Gbet has been licensed by KZNGBB and utilizes the same betting system as BetTech. However, it may look a tad different because the color scheme is light so that users do not strain their eyes while betting.

When you first visit Gbet, you will be impressed by the desktop version. You will not see a typical main menu here. Instead, all the links will be seen on the left-hand side. Thanks to such a simplistic arrangement, new clients can conveniently use the site for betting purposes. You can watch the Gbet registration video to understand the simple registration process as well.

Gbet is considered one of the safest choices in the market since you do not have to carry physical money; all you need to do is deposit them in your account, which you can then transfer or withdraw as per your wishes.

How does the website look like?

When you first visit Gbet, you may feel it looks very familiar. This is because the site uses the standard Bettech skin. However, there is a twist – the banner carousel is placed in the center of the screen, unlike most other sites do as headers.

Thanks to the bright colors, the site stands out. Proper branding and marketing have attracted a lot of people; however, it is the overall design of the site that made them stay. Responsive and clean, the website is very intuitive.

What is the Gbet mobile application like?

Sadly, Gbet does not have a dedicated iOS/Android app as of now. The good news here is that you can access the platform via your mobile browser. The mobile web version functions almost seamlessly and can be viewed on almost every mobile phone or tablet.

Of course, the mobile layout will be different than its web counterpart; however, the mobile web version is just as simple to understand and use. All options are exactly the same and can be accessed just by a few taps.

What are the markets of Gbet?

At first, Gbet did not have much to offer to its customers. However, the company did change over time and today offers a wide variety of pre-match and in-play market selection. While it may not be enough to blow off seasoned bettors, it will certainly draw their attention.

Gbet offers a variety of sports like:

Cricket

Golf

Soccer

Baseball

Boxing

Soccer

Rugby

How do you get the sign-up bonus at Gbet?

There is no doubt that signup bonuses do bring a smile to our faces. To get this bonus, all you need to do is follow the steps mentioned below:

Head over to Gbet’s official site and create your account by clicking on the Register button; type in your username and password, along with some basic personal and contact details.

Once done, you will be redirected to a new window. Here, you will find the Gbet bonus code that you have to insert in the text field.

Claiming your welcome bonuses

After your account has been set up, there are just a few more steps you need to follow through:

You need to link a payment method to your account; there are different payment methods available

Deposit some funds into your account

Once the funds have been deposited into your account, you can start placing bets

What are the different terms and conditions of the welcome bonuses?

Some basic terms and conditions of Gbet welcome bonuses include:

You need to be above the age of 18 years

You will have to create a fresh Gbet account

Once you have made the deposit, inform the customer care service on how much you have deposited before you can start betting

You need to play a minimum of six times before you can start withdrawing your funds

The minimum wagering requirements is 1/1 or higher odds

The smallest depositing amount is R100

Final thoughts

Sports betting has never been easier, thanks to Gbet. Everything you do here is straightforward and is done within minutes. You will not be disappointed by Gbet.