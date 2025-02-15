Reverend Marie Berbick to Speak at “Breakthrough” Event

LAUDERHILL – Jamaican born Pastor, Motivational Speaker and Life Coach Reverend Marie Berbick was recently awarded the prestigious President’s Lifetime Achievement Award by the outgoing Joe Biden Administration.

Berbick received the honor in person on Tuesday, January 21 following two days of celebratory festivities at the U.S. Presidential and Leadership Awards Dinner, hosted by the African and Caribbean International Leadership Conference. The event was held at the Capital Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Reverend Berbick has accepted an invitation from Mr. Oliver Mair, Jamaica’s Consul General in Southern USA. He will be a special guest speaker at the motivational event called Breakthrough. This event will be held by The Consulate General of Jamaica in Miami.

It will take place on Saturday, February 22, from 1 pm to 5 pm at Victory Place International Worship Center in Lauderhill.

President’s Lifetime Achievement Award

The President’s Lifetime Achievement Award was established by the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation and is the highest award presented to civilians by the US President for voluntary service.

It recognizes individuals who have dedicated a minimum of 4,000 hours of extraordinary service to their community or country.

Honorees are celebrated for their lifelong commitment to building stronger, more compassionate societies through leadership and volunteerism and are recognized in various fields including religion, philanthropy , politics and education.

Reverend Berbick’s award salutes her contributions to changing lives through ministry, mentorship and women’s empowerment.

Reflecting on the award, Reverend Berbick expressed her surprise and elation that she had been nominated and ultimately selected for the prestigious honor.

“To God be the glory. I’m beyond honored and truly humbled to receive this distinguished award. I never saw this coming because I do not do what I do for reward.

This is from my heart. I live to transform people’s lives. Now look what the Lord has done!”

Berbick was very excited to receive her award with fellow Jamaican artist turned minister, Pastor Tyrone ‘Papa San’ Thompson. He was one of this year’s honorees.

“Oh my goodness! To be side by side with my fellow Jamaican Papa San and being honored by the President in Washington DC? We are happy to show the world once again that Jamaicans continue to shine. We ‘likkle but we tallawah’ in every way.”

Marie Berbick’s Early Years

Reverend Berbick, who hails from St. Ann, Jamaica, is an alumna of Ferncourt High School, where she served as head girl. She embarked on her career as a journalist and became one of the youngest reporters at a national newspaper when she joined the Jamaica Herald at the age of 17.

Her impressive work earned her two national journalism accolades, including Jamaica’s inaugural award for online journalism in 2008. Subsequently, she shifted her focus to public relations, establishing a thriving PR and communications firm that catered to the Jamaican Government, international funding agencies, and prominent private sector entities.

The People’s Pastor

Immigrating to the United States in 2018, Reverend Berbick founded Marie Berbick Ministries International (MBMI) in 2020. Known as “The People’s Pastor”, she has built an enthusiastic online following of nearly 100,000, offering inspiring sermons and a teaching and deliverance ministry with numerous testimonies. During the COVID-19 pandemic, her Saturday morning broadcasts became a source of solace for countless individuals grappling with trauma and uncertainty.

Through her mentorship program and e-courses, she equips emerging leaders and pastors globally, fostering spiritual resilience and growth.

She is also the founder of Sisters United for Prayer, Healing, Empowerment & Restoration (SUPHER), a New York based, not-for-profit organization. SUPHER is dedicated to empowering women and vulnerable communities worldwide through initiatives such as Save a Sista, where SUPHER physically removes women from domestic abuse situations.

Additional initiatives include back-to-school drives, free social media management training for women and the 2024 introduction of the Nikolai Graham Primary Exit Profile (PEP) Scholarship. Each year, a scholarship will be given to a sixth-grade student at Glowell Prep School in Portmore, Jamaica. This student must come from a single-income family and need help with high school costs.

Reverend Berbick has received the Most Influential Motivator of the Year Award. This award is given by the Exclusive Entrepreneurs Foundation (EEF). EEF is an international group that recognizes young achievers.

Motivational Speaker

A motivational speaker for over 10 years, she is a Les Brown Certified Legendary Speaker and a member of his speaker’s academy. She will be appearing in that capacity at Consul General Mair’s inaugural presentation of Breakthrough.

The event is free and open to everyone. It was created by Consul General Mair. The consulate calls it “An exciting day of motivation, self-reflection, and empowerment.” The event aims to help attendees reset, refocus, and start 2025 with a fresh perspective.

Participating speakers will enlighten the audience on topics such as goal setting, health and wellness, personal development and spiritual guidance. Berbick, along with all other Breakthrough speakers, will have the opportunity to answer questions from the audience following their presentations.

Free registration for Breakthrough is available at breakthroughandthrive.eventbrite.com. Information line for the event is 954-559-3955.

Victory Place International Worship Center is located at 4806 North University Drive, Lauderhill Florida, 33351.

Reverend Marie Berbick has written four books. These include the Young Believer’s Guide to Effective Prayer and Arise.

Her upcoming book, Baptism of Fire, is set to launch shortly. It talks about the challenges she faced when starting in ministry. She shares lessons that can help other pastors.

She is the spouse of Jamaican gospel artist Robert Bailey and has three sons.