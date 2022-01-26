Research Paper Topics: 60+ Ideas for the Students

As soon as you start high school, your teachers will slowly start demanding that you write more and more research papers. However, for a novice, research paper ideas are rather hard to come by.

And you don’t just want to ramble to fill pages. Your topic should be relevant to the discussions that we are all having right now. And even more important than that is the fact that you should enjoy and be interested in the subject.

Contrary to what many people may say, your emotions matter. They will make the difference between an interesting labor of love, and a tedious chore that torments the student with every passing second.

This article aims to list some of the best topics out there. A research paper can be easily constructed around such subjects. In fact, most topics can easily accommodate having a book written about them.

And if you are not convinced by the current selection of things to write about, you can find more research topics elsewhere. We have a lot of ground to cover, so let's group the different subjects into categories:

Health and medicine:

Hormones – what are hormones, and how does the body produce them. Is it a good idea to alter their levels, and what are the consequences of long-term steroid or birth control pills? Is marijuana’s legal status fair? Does it damage memory or impair brain function? Is tobacco inherently bad, or is it the way companies treat it? What are the pros and cons? The truth behind an industry of lies. What is vaccination? Is it safe and effective? Have there ever been failed or ineffective vaccines? Are the definitions changing in real-time? Why is everyone always so tired? Modern causes for sleep disorders and exhaustion. Is tanning even worth it? If so, is it safer to get a spray-on tan, or just sunbathe? Should we have socialized healthcare? Is it moral to pay for the healthcare of people who do not attempt to take care of themselves? The myth of low-fat diets. High cholesterol levels are actually caused by carbohydrate- induced inflammation. What’s the minimum amount of working out that I can get away with, without damaging my health? Actual benefits of regular exercise. How to interpret information from health websites. How not to get scared? Common psychological ailments that plague millions of people: anxiety, bipolar disorder, hypofrontality, severely decreased ability to pay attention or concentrate. Should we ban harmful substances and/or fast/food restaurants? What’s the best way to prevent a public health crisis? Prohibition vs promoting a strong health culture. Should employers allow their employees to have an unpaid or paid hour dedicated to exercising? The chemicals that are being injected into our food. Naturalistic medicine: a lie, completely true, or somewhere in between Degenerative diseases and how a poor diet can trigger them earlier. Eating disorders. How social media can drive people into an eating disorder. The feeding of a constant inferiority complex. How many people suffer from a poor self-image? The sweet spot between self-improvement and self-acceptance. Down’s syndrome Schizophrenia Birth control and its hidden negative effects Bulimia and the unspoken problems of youth Depression; the disease of the century Dyslexia Do food supplements work or is this billion-dollar industry selling a product that does not work? Exercise is a proven way to fight depression. How simply being in nature heals your soul. Fad diets? Do they work? Hype vs facts. The lies we were told regarding nutrition. Nutrition is a science desperately needing an update. Fast food degrades public health. The rise of cancer. How a relatively rare disease has increased by 5000% in the last 50 years. How the internet short-circuits our brain’s natural reward pathways. Locally sourced food: away into the future How financial kick-backs influence what doctors prescribe their patients. Smoking: cool, fun, and deadly. The difference between vegans and vegetarians. What factors impede learning. Comas What is cancer? Is it a single disease or a catch-all term? Are natural treatments helping in the fight against cancer? Fasting Autophagy, and how the body cleans itself from the inside The miraculous benefits of not eating How eating three meals per day is contributing to your sensation of feeling constantly tired. The myth of calories-in, calories-out.

Technology and learning

Why has online school failed? Given that the same information is passed on, why are students not retaining their lessons, and failing tests in record numbers? Teachers, and how we are never going to be able to replace them. The link between academic success and in-person instruction. A failure to teach. How public schools and an assembly-line education model fail everyone involved. A pyramid to success. How a multi-tiered, multi-specialized school system will better adapt to the needs of every child How you can use the internet to find a list of research topics. Topics to research regarding online classes and their integration. Integrating digital tools and applications into the learning process. How do we avoid procrastination, now that we have the internet on our phones, laptops, watches, TVs, and classrooms? Research project ideas regarding the degradation of language. How it has become more socially acceptable to speak in slang and broken English. A refusal to adapt. How the curriculum remains dry although we can now make lessons more interesting via photo and video editing. An Ocean of information: how students need to be taught to filter and discern information found online. Importance of physical education, and how the modern world treats it as an afterthought. Academia. How Western-style education started in Greece. How people were taught Wrestling and Mathematics by the same teacher. How integrating technology can threaten to leave behind children who cannot afford expensive electronics. Access to the web. The forgotten billions do not have an online presence. Distance learning and online degrees. These two phenomena can be fully integrated and respected in society. People can now work full-time jobs while chasing academic excellence. Proposing a new class: on the mentality of the greatest people in history. An up-close look at how champions think, and innovators dream. Play to your strengths: how to identify your true potential and select a career without the often-incorrect advice of a guidance counselor. The best research paper topics for freshmen in college or high school. This would be a research paper talking about research papers; very Meta. Education as a way out. This paper should highlight the fact that getting educated is still the most successful way to escape poverty. While most young people dream of becoming celebrities, influencers, and artists, that reality will only happen for a few thousand people (out of tens of millions).

Conclusion

For a while, things were starting to slow down in the world. The 90s and early 2000s were almost boring when compared to the current year. From political instability, the widespread use of the web, global pandemics, polarization, globalism vs nationalism, many topics inspire students. Almost every subject is highly disputed: medicine, education, travel, borders, economics, etc.

Say what you will about the modern world, but at least there’s no shortage of things to put in your research papers.

You don’t have to scrub history books or struggle to think about something interesting. In addition, the topics of your research papers have to be important to you. When presenting your perspective, and not the thoughts of a writer you barely know, you will be more argumentative, creative, and passionate.