Representative Marie Woodson to Host a Conversation for Gen Z on Haiti

PEMBROKE PINES – Join Representative Marie Woodson (D- Hollywood) as well as CBS News Miami and Executive Producer of Impacting Communities Tania Francois, who will be the event moderator, in a meaningful conversation about the ongoing situation in Haiti.

This free event aims at engaging all Gen-Zers ranging in ages from 17-27. They are encouraged to come forward with their ideas that could bring forth positive changes to Haiti, and suggestions on how to promote its proud culture.

To register for the event, please visit https://GenZHaiti.eventbrite.com