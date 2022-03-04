Representative Daryl Campbell Honors Fallen Floridians & Their Families

[TALLAHASSEE] – Although Representative Daryl Campbell is the Florida Legislature’s newest member, he has made it a point to be active and vocal on/off the floor on key issues. Last week, Representative Campbell filed to cosponsor 4 bills, 2 of which stand out amongst the rest.

HB 577 & HB 701 (or “Miya’s Law” and “Ethan’s Law” respectively) are two bills that were drafted to honor the lives of two young Floridians who have passed away recently.

HB 577 Miya’s Law

“Miya’s Law” was drafted in response to the murder of 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano. This bill intends to change the security, communication, and privacy requirements of housing facilities and apartment buildings that serve at least a 60% student population. One of the many things this bill would do is require expanded national background checks for all employees of these facilities.

HB 701 Ethan’s Law

“Ethan’s Law” was named after Ethan Isaacs, a sixth-grader who went sailing with his youth group on Sarasota Bay, but was tragically killed after a motorboat lost control. The bill calls for additional safety education courses, examinations, and requires instructors of water sports & activities to wear engine cutoff switches at all times.