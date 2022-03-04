Representative Daryl Campbell Honors Fallen Floridians & Their Families
[TALLAHASSEE] – Although Representative Daryl Campbell is the Florida Legislature’s newest member, he has made it a point to be active and vocal on/off the floor on key issues. Last week, Representative Campbell filed to cosponsor 4 bills, 2 of which stand out amongst the rest.
HB 577 & HB 701 (or “Miya’s Law” and “Ethan’s Law” respectively) are two bills that were drafted to honor the lives of two young Floridians who have passed away recently.
HB 577 Miya’s Law
“Miya’s Law” was drafted in response to the murder of 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano. This bill intends to change the security, communication, and privacy requirements of housing facilities and apartment buildings that serve at least a 60% student population. One of the many things this bill would do is require expanded national background checks for all employees of these facilities.
HB 701 Ethan’s Law
“Ethan’s Law” was named after Ethan Isaacs, a sixth-grader who went sailing with his youth group on Sarasota Bay, but was tragically killed after a motorboat lost control. The bill calls for additional safety education courses, examinations, and requires instructors of water sports & activities to wear engine cutoff switches at all times.
“These pieces of legislation are extremely impactful in protecting all Floridians, and were drafted in direct response to tragedies that should have never happened in the first place. I have had the honor of speaking to the Marcano and Isaacs families in the last week. First to offer my condolences, more importantly to let them know that I am a strong supporter of both bills. Both HB 577 & HB 701 will prevent similar tragedies from occurring, further protects families across the state, and adds to the legacy that these two young Floridians left with their families and their communities.” said Representative Campbell (D-Fort Lauderdale).
Connect
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.