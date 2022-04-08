Representative Anika T. Omphroy’s Uterine Fibroid Research and Education Bill Signed into Law

[TALLAHASSEE] – This week, HB 543 – Uterine Fibroid Research and Education sponsored

by Representative Anika T. Omphroy (Lauderdale Lakes, Florida) was signed into law by Governor DeSantis.

Under this legislation, the Department of Health will develop and maintain an electronic database consisting of information related to uterine fibroids. Ensuring that women are provided with the relevant information and health care necessary to prevent and treat uterine fibroids. The bill also provides an appropriation of $802,900. Including $681,048 in nonrecurring funds and $121,852 in recurring funds to procure, develop, and implement the required database. As well as training health care providers on the bill’s new reporting requirement.

Uterine Fibroids

Uterine fibroids are non-cancerous tumors that grow on or in the uterus. They cause heavy menstrual bleeding, debilitating pain, painful intercourse, and miscarriages. Worst of all, it sometimes infertility in women.

According to the U.S. National Institute of Health, up to 70 % of white women and 80% of Black women will have uterine fibroids by age 50, and about 25 to 30 percent of cases will cause symptoms that require treatment.

After the signing of this bill, Representative Omphroy issued the following statement:

“Grateful for Governor DeSantis’s support and understanding of the impact that uterine fibroids has on the women of Florida. HB 543 is monumental. Leader Senator Gibson has been a champion for women’s health, this law wouldn’t have been possible without her guidance and wisdom. The bipartisan support and the unanimous passing of HB 543 is a critical first step to providing the adequate care women need to start healing. Florida will start to carve a path towards a new movement in women’s health because of Speaker Sprowls, Senate President Simpson and my colleagues.”

There have been concerted efforts made to highlight the conversation and awareness of uterine fibroid study.

In 2015, the Florida Legislature by resolution was the first state to Designate July as Fibroids Awareness Month presented by Representatives Hazelle Rogers, Senator Geraldine Thompson and the work of Anika T. Omphroy and The White Dress Project founder Tanika Gray Valbrun.

This act shall take effect July 1, 2022

Approved by Governor on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 7:34 PM