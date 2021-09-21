Rep. Demings Criticizes Delays on Immigration Reform

[ORLANDO] – Today Rep. Val Demings (FL-10) issued the following statement:

Said Rep. Demings: “Immigration reform to protect DREAMers, Florida farmers, TPS recipients, and essential workers is critical for our economy and our future. The Senate must move forward, and they should do so with the understanding that in a democracy, the majority should be able to pass legislation to serve the American people.

“However, let’s also be clear that we are only in this situation because inexcusable obstruction by Senate Republicans has nearly shut down Congress’ ability to work for the American people. The Senate must find alternate pathways to complete this work, and every Senate Republican should be held accountable for opposing immigration reforms that will protect workers, add an estimated $1.5 trillion to our economy and create 400,000 new jobs.”