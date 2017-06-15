Rep. Barbara Lee Slams President Trump’s Backwards Decision on Cuba

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Barbara Lee is appalled by the Trump Administration’s reported decision to reverse Obama-era policies normalizing U.S. relations with Cuba.

“I am appalled and saddened by the reports that President Trump will reinstate failed isolationist Cuba policies. Instead of considering the best interests of the American and Cuban people, the president has made a political decision to squander jobs, severely restrict travel, and undermine our international standing.

“Withdrawing from Cuba cannot and will not achieve our goals. As President Obama recognized, progress demands open dialogue and mutual cooperation between our two nations.

“Since President Obama transformed U.S. relations with Cuba in 2014, Americans and Cubans alike have reaped the benefits of expanded trade, loosened travel restrictions, and strengthened diplomatic ties. The American people should be able to exercise their fundamental right to travel without political interference from the federal government.

“Abandoning our progress makes no sense and achieves nothing. This is a completely unnecessary step backwards for American families and businesses, the Cuban people, and U.S. global leadership.”